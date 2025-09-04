Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the Military'

A Twitchy reported Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that the military had shot up a Venezuelan drug boat. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was quick to post the video. Let's watch it again; it's very satisfying:

As our own Doug Powers predicted, it wouldn't be long before Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen started to complain. Secretary of State Marco Rubio fired back, saying that "what will stop them is when you BLOW THEM UP. POTUS will WAGE WAR on narco-terrorist organizations!"

Now the "experts" are weighing in. Former special counsel for the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman argued it would be hard to see how this wouldn't be considered murder.

1/ I worked at DoD. I literally cannot imagine lawyers coming up with a legal basis for lethal strike of suspected Venezuelan drug boat.



Hard to see how this would not be "murder" or war crime under international law that DoD considers applicable.



Read this expert analysis⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eJ1cmxR7LF — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 3, 2025

Yeah, we'll take a pass on reading the "expert analysis." One reply, though, did get some attention. John Jackson said the strike should outrage anyone in the military. After all, without chivalry, you become the Russians.

This should outrage people who have served in the military, especially. The power to use force is a grave and solemn responsibility. That is why concepts of professionalism, honor, and chivalry are so critical. Without those things, you become the Russians. — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) September 3, 2025

I once saw a documentary about how sloths sleep for hours on a tree, and when they wake up, they mistake their own arm for a branch, try to hang from it, then fall into the void and die.

It was the stupidest thing I had ever seen, until I saw your tweet. — Swamp Donkey® (@liquid_rigidity) September 4, 2025

I've deployed for counter narcotics ops in the Caribbean and what we did was highly ineffective as it was a numbers game and the cost of getting caught was low. This strike completely, and positively, changes that formula and will certainly have a major impact on trafficking. — The Real McG (@DarkStar965) September 4, 2025

You're only mad it wasn't a boat full of Russians. Don't act like you actually care. — DVinny84🇺🇸 (@DVinny84) September 4, 2025

Jackson says in his bio that he's a U.S. veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

I spent the last decade contributing to strikes like this. I approve, and demand more. pic.twitter.com/bdg4S9uGkB — Leonard Joyner (@LeonardMJoyner) September 4, 2025

I hope we do it again. Just blasting druggie boats out of the water. 10, 20, 30 times a day. Livestream it. 🇺🇸 — Craig Voss (@Craig1454) September 4, 2025

Killing evil men has been the proud tradition of every functional military force throughout history.



Pretending otherwise is imbecility. — I Voted For This (@ScottFo19253923) September 4, 2025

I served in the military in multiple branches, both as an enlisted man and as an officer.



This should entitle me to press the button and take out the next load of drug smugglers.



Thank you for your attention in this matter. — Life is a Liberty Matter (@LibertyMatter77) September 4, 2025

I’m outraged the footage wasn’t 4k with audio. — Caesar (@dividedwefall02) September 4, 2025

I was in the military. This is the most legitimate use of military force in 20 years. I think it’s great. More of it, please. Make narcoterrorists afraid. — Danny Archer (@mastodonkey) September 4, 2025

Chivalry? — Constitutional Muster (@ChipBorman) September 4, 2025

They intercepted a 20 lb bag of fentanyl that came THROUGH THE MAIL to our small idyllic hamlet of 6000 people. Fire at will. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) September 4, 2025

I served for 20 years, and in all that time, I didn't meet a single person who wouldn't have given his left nut to push the button and smoke a cartel drug boat.



If the military doesn't exist to defend America from foreign threats, what's the point of having it? — Big Jim (@SubmarineFarmer) September 4, 2025

With one simple action, Trump has you leftists defending criminals. They were drug runners and human traffickers, the scum at the bottom of the barrel. Get off your soap box. — I am 1776 (@Ghost_From1776) September 4, 2025

I pay them to blow up foreign invaders who come to our shores with poison to kill our people. They're doing EXACTLY what I want them to do. And it's in direct defense of the nation! Not some eastern European bullshit! — Mister Sid (@MisterSid4) September 4, 2025

To be honest here, I wanna be the person that blows up the next 50 of them. After that, I will gladly step aside for the next in line. — Moose Bro (@moosebro45) September 4, 2025

The only reason you object is because Trump did it.



People like you are about as transparent as a windshield. — C. Gray (@angelwakingup2) September 4, 2025

Trump has his opponents defending criminals and drug smugglers. We'd personally enjoy seeing a lot more of those videos.

