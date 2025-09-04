Gov. Gavin Newsom Suddenly Concerned About Money Going Down the Drain
Strike on Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat 'Should Outrage People Who Have Served in the Military'

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy

A Twitchy reported Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced during a press conference that the military had shot up a Venezuelan drug boat. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was quick to post the video. Let's watch it again; it's very satisfying:

As our own Doug Powers predicted, it wouldn't be long before Democrats like Sen. Chris Van Hollen started to complain. Secretary of State Marco Rubio fired back, saying that "what will stop them is when you BLOW THEM UP. POTUS will WAGE WAR on narco-terrorist organizations!"

Now the "experts" are weighing in. Former special counsel for the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman argued it would be hard to see how this wouldn't be considered murder.

Yeah, we'll take a pass on reading the "expert analysis." One reply, though, did get some attention. John Jackson said the strike should outrage anyone in the military. After all, without chivalry, you become the Russians.

Bodycam Video Shows Florida Woman Shot After Charging Cops With Knife
Brett T.
Jackson says in his bio that he's a U.S. veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Trump has his opponents defending criminals and drug smugglers. We'd personally enjoy seeing a lot more of those videos.

