JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical' Posts

As Twitchy reported earlier, five armed police officers were waiting at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. to arrest Irish comedy writer Graham Lineham for three "gender-critical tweets" he'd posted months earlier while he was in the United States. He was released from custody on the condition that he stay off X.

Lineham was taken to a cell and questioned about the posts, one of which read: "If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops, and if all else fails, punch him in the balls."

Surprisingly, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who's famous for throwing people in prison for "mean tweets," pulled a 180 and criticized the priorities of the police, which he said should be "tackling anti-social behavior, shoplifting, street crime, as well as reducing serious violent crimes like knife crime and violence against women."

J.K. Rowling took a man to school after he said of Linehan that "incarceration is the only solution when all else has failed."

What @AidanComerford means by 'if all else has failed' is that if threats of death, rape and violence, attempts to take away a person's livelihood, campaigns of defamation and relentless bullying have failed to silence a sex realist, wheel out armed police and lock them up. pic.twitter.com/Xyki1pXaLL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 3, 2025

"Sex realist." We're stealing that.

This is crazy. — Andy Belichkov (@andybelichkov) September 3, 2025

This is tyranny, pure and simple. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) September 3, 2025

The struggle he’s referring to is the Maoist struggle sessions trans activists put people through to get them to lie about reality. They didn’t work on Linehan and the reeducarion camps they so fervently long for don’t exist yet. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) September 3, 2025

Lord, the UK is a mess. — celt_memes (@CelticViking19) September 3, 2025

He failes to acknowledge the only tangible solution that will ever work is for the trans community to acknowledge reality.



A man can not become a woman. Medicine, law, and society need to reflect this truth. — Ida (@Ida_Eng) September 3, 2025

He must hate women. I've found that's a common theme among trans-supporting men who shit all over the legitimate concerns of genuine XX women. — Dick Ball (@dickballxy) September 3, 2025

This is idiocy of the highest order. That you could believe that incarceration is the answer to having opinion is both comical and chilling. — Paul Eccles (@Peccles18) September 3, 2025

“When all else has failed…” to do what, exactly?



To force him to stop thinking independently? To shut him up?



What could you possibly finish that sentence with that will not reveal you as a monomaniacal? — Scott Pfister (@goneflyin) September 3, 2025

Linehan had crossed that line with three social media posts that require him to be removed from society and imprisoned. It's the only solution.

"All else has failed..."



Because silencing those who disagree with you is a legitimate end goal. — Bretigne Shaffer (@Bretigne) September 3, 2025

The "tangible solution" is for them to get over themselves. — Donkey Gender (he/haw) (@Cantspekl) September 3, 2025

