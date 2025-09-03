JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical' Posts

Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on September 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy reported earlier, five armed police officers were waiting at Heathrow Airport in the U.K. to arrest Irish comedy writer Graham Lineham for three "gender-critical tweets" he'd posted months earlier while he was in the United States. He was released from custody on the condition that he stay off X.

Lineham was taken to a cell and questioned about the posts, one of which read: "If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops, and if all else fails, punch him in the balls."

Surprisingly, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who's famous for throwing people in prison for "mean tweets," pulled a 180 and criticized the priorities of the police, which he said should be "tackling anti-social behavior, shoplifting, street crime, as well as reducing serious violent crimes like knife crime and violence against women."

J.K. Rowling took a man to school after he said of Linehan that "incarceration is the only solution when all else has failed."

Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
"Sex realist." We're stealing that.

Linehan had crossed that line with three social media posts that require him to be removed from society and imprisoned. It's the only solution.

***

Tags:

FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM

