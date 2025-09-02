No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech Policing

The U.K. has become precisely the thing George Orwell warned against: a totalitarian state that polices speech and thought.

We've told you quite a bit about it, including the grannies arrested for calling shoplifters scumbags and professing a love of bacon.

Now the U.K. authorities have arrested a comedian for daring to be 'gender-critical.'

When @Glinner landed at Heathrow, he was met by five armed police officers, and immediately arrested.



His ‘crime’? Three gender-critical tweets.



As Graham says in his Substack:



“In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women… pic.twitter.com/1YDOhtwRRm — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) September 2, 2025

Here's the entire post:

As Graham says in his Substack: 'In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer.' Graham’s single bail condition is that he does not go on X. We do not believe Graham’s arrest or the bail conditions imposed were lawful. We will be backing him all the way in his fight against these preposterous allegations and the disproportionate response from the police.

It's ridiculous.

British cops when someone tweets women can’t have a penis pic.twitter.com/8573HUQzCT — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) September 2, 2025

They're 'just following orders.'

It’s worse. He was arrested for actions IN THE UNITED STATES.



The UK now believes it has jurisdiction and authority over US citizens in the US. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) September 2, 2025

Oh, that makes it so much worse.

The leftwing snake is eating itself. — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) September 2, 2025

This writer genuinely wonders what the authorities will do when the U.K. government's two pet demographics -- the trans community and the Islamists they keep importing -- start colliding.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't look good for Team Rainbow. A comedian's 'gender-critical' posts will be the least of their worries.

I’m old enough to Remember when the UK had free speech. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 2, 2025

It does not have a First Amendment.

Give thanks that we do.

Hey @elonmusk doesn’t @Glinner qualify for paid legal assistance bc he’s being persecuted for posts on X? Great time to go after the UK for persecuting its citizens. — Amy 🇺🇸 ♀️ (@amy_likes_owls) September 2, 2025

YES.

This is accurate.

What the f**k has the UK become? This is totalitarianism. Utterly deplorable. https://t.co/CRl2n9rorh — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 2, 2025

It's exactly what Orwell warned against.

Well, if they FACT CHECKED it, it must be true, right? https://t.co/cdxF6F9THv pic.twitter.com/8IOfYlnO55 — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) September 2, 2025

Yes, you are free to say things the government approves of.

Goodbye, Britain. You are a country in its final death throes and you've decided to cover your own head with a pillow. Your demise will be remembered as a suicide. https://t.co/34vrLJuCaq — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 2, 2025

From 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'you can't say that' in less than a century.

