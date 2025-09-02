CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech Policing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on September 02, 2025
Twitchy

The U.K. has become precisely the thing George Orwell warned against: a totalitarian state that polices speech and thought.

We've told you quite a bit about it, including the grannies arrested for calling shoplifters scumbags and professing a love of bacon.

Now the U.K. authorities have arrested a comedian for daring to be 'gender-critical.'

Here's the entire post:

As Graham says in his Substack:

'In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer.' 

Graham’s single bail condition is that he does not go on X.

We do not believe Graham’s arrest or the bail conditions imposed were lawful. We will be backing him all the way in his fight against these preposterous allegations and the disproportionate response from the police.

It's ridiculous.

They're 'just following orders.'

Oh, that makes it so much worse.

This writer genuinely wonders what the authorities will do when the U.K. government's two pet demographics -- the trans community and the Islamists they keep importing -- start colliding.

Spoiler alert: it doesn't look good for Team Rainbow. A comedian's 'gender-critical' posts will be the least of their worries.

It does not have a First Amendment.

Give thanks that we do.

YES.

This is accurate.

It's exactly what Orwell warned against.

Yes, you are free to say things the government approves of.

From 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'you can't say that' in less than a century.

