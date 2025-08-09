ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them All

Resurfaced Footage Shows Texas Mayor in Vulgar Tirade Against Christian Preacher
Amy Curtis
August 09, 2025
ImgFlip

It didn't take long for the United Kingdom to go from 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'bad words are illegal.'

In less than a century, the world's greatest empire has decided that there is no bigger crime than being 'racist' -- which is why they ignore actual crime and focus on Orwellian thought-policing instead.

Case in point:

There is nothing racial about the term 'scumbags.' The fact that the shoplifters happen to fit a certain demographic group (and pointing that out) isn't racist.

Seriously.

Travel there while you can. Soon, it will be a no-go nation.

A great way of putting it.

Where's the lie?

Never.

That's racist, and we can't have that.

THIS.

They are not.

