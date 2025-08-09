ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them All

It didn't take long for the United Kingdom to go from 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'bad words are illegal.'

In less than a century, the world's greatest empire has decided that there is no bigger crime than being 'racist' -- which is why they ignore actual crime and focus on Orwellian thought-policing instead.

Case in point:

This kind of sums up where we are in this country.



A desperate shopkeeper almost driven to bankruptcy because of thieves stealing from his shop puts this sign up for his customers.



Only then does he get a visit from the police.



What’s happened to British society? pic.twitter.com/aC8B6vXwXM — Steve Delaney 🇬🇧 (@Wokewaster) August 9, 2025

There is nothing racial about the term 'scumbags.' The fact that the shoplifters happen to fit a certain demographic group (and pointing that out) isn't racist.

Seriously, UK is fukked. — YOUR Partner for Peace (@survive22morrow) August 9, 2025

Seriously.

Travel there while you can. Soon, it will be a no-go nation.

The authorities are like lazy parents. They don't care about justice; they just want quiet. — Bruce Thompson51 (@BruceThompson51) August 9, 2025

A great way of putting it.

Hang on I think I've seen a cartoon for this pic.twitter.com/kco4NQEm3u — RobinH (@RobinAHomer) August 9, 2025

Where's the lie?

When will police actually deal with criminals and not the victims — James H (@Skepticmindd) August 9, 2025

Never.

That's racist, and we can't have that.

I've always been amazed at how a lot of UK citizens seem to not want to offend people. The fact is, a lot of people need to be offended and not little cry babies. — The Quiet Man (@the_quietman1) August 9, 2025

THIS.

You ok England? — Vixxer (@vtoman) August 9, 2025

They are not.

I’ve been offended by something almost daily all my life. I would not trade the First Amendment for less offense. https://t.co/tpMlpfreDs — WRTA Weekend (@WRTA_Doug) August 9, 2025

Never.

My old boss won a statewide election back in the day on the message “the wrong people are afraid”



I invite any limey pol interested on running winning & fixing to run on the same slogan https://t.co/pfzVIdlSCB — CTIronman (@CTIronman) August 9, 2025

They'd win in a landslide.

Anarcho-tyranny in action. The cops are happy to punish the poor shopkeeper who is being victimized, but don't seem that interested in punishing the actual criminals. https://t.co/QKVqRxmsvT — Cameron Poetzscher (@cpoetzscher) August 9, 2025

Decline is a choice.

It's in English. All of the sudden, they no longer need a translator? https://t.co/M71AC4NOFi — The Archiver (@NIWoman71) August 9, 2025

Weird, huh?

Now in UK:

"No offending shoplifters"



It's like all the looniest Monty Python skits have come true. https://t.co/8N3Utfk0rv — Agam Tapaktuan (@Agam_T) August 9, 2025

But reality is far less funny.

