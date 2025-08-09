ORWELLIAN: U.K. Authorities Prove They Believe Racism Is the Worst 'Crime' of Them All

It didn't take long for the United Kingdom to go from 'Keep Calm and Carry On' to 'bad words are illegal.'
In less than a century, the world's greatest empire has decided that there is no bigger crime than being 'racist' -- which is why they ignore actual crime and focus on Orwellian thought-policing instead.
Case in point:
This kind of sums up where we are in this country.— Steve Delaney 🇬🇧 (@Wokewaster) August 9, 2025
A desperate shopkeeper almost driven to bankruptcy because of thieves stealing from his shop puts this sign up for his customers.
Only then does he get a visit from the police.
What’s happened to British society? pic.twitter.com/aC8B6vXwXM
There is nothing racial about the term 'scumbags.' The fact that the shoplifters happen to fit a certain demographic group (and pointing that out) isn't racist.
Seriously, UK is fukked.— YOUR Partner for Peace (@survive22morrow) August 9, 2025
Seriously.
Travel there while you can. Soon, it will be a no-go nation.
The authorities are like lazy parents. They don't care about justice; they just want quiet.— Bruce Thompson51 (@BruceThompson51) August 9, 2025
A great way of putting it.
Hang on I think I've seen a cartoon for this pic.twitter.com/kco4NQEm3u— RobinH (@RobinAHomer) August 9, 2025
Where's the lie?
When will police actually deal with criminals and not the victims— James H (@Skepticmindd) August 9, 2025
Never.
That's racist, and we can't have that.
I've always been amazed at how a lot of UK citizens seem to not want to offend people. The fact is, a lot of people need to be offended and not little cry babies.— The Quiet Man (@the_quietman1) August 9, 2025
THIS.
You ok England?— Vixxer (@vtoman) August 9, 2025
They are not.
I’ve been offended by something almost daily all my life. I would not trade the First Amendment for less offense. https://t.co/tpMlpfreDs— WRTA Weekend (@WRTA_Doug) August 9, 2025
Never.
My old boss won a statewide election back in the day on the message “the wrong people are afraid”— CTIronman (@CTIronman) August 9, 2025
I invite any limey pol interested on running winning & fixing to run on the same slogan https://t.co/pfzVIdlSCB
They'd win in a landslide.
Anarcho-tyranny in action. The cops are happy to punish the poor shopkeeper who is being victimized, but don't seem that interested in punishing the actual criminals. https://t.co/QKVqRxmsvT— Cameron Poetzscher (@cpoetzscher) August 9, 2025
Decline is a choice.
It's in English. All of the sudden, they no longer need a translator? https://t.co/M71AC4NOFi— The Archiver (@NIWoman71) August 9, 2025
Weird, huh?
Now in UK:— Agam Tapaktuan (@Agam_T) August 9, 2025
"No offending shoplifters"
It's like all the looniest Monty Python skits have come true. https://t.co/8N3Utfk0rv
But reality is far less funny.
