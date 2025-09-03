CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections

Just last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is obviously running for president on the Democratic ticket in 2028, said he was "absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028." Did you hear that? Absolutely convinced! Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is also obviously gearing up for a 2028 run, has said that President Donald Trump's federalization of the Washington, D.C. police force and deployment of the National Guard is all just a ploy to disrupt the 2026 midterms.

Newsom knows full well that there will be a 2028 election and that Vice President JD Vance has the best chance of winning it, with Democratic Party approval ratings below 20 percent.

CNN's Aaron Blake, however, took the bait and did an "analysis" for CNN, noting that Democrats are increasingly sounding alarm bells about 2028.

Trump canceling elections? Democrats increasingly sound alarm bells.https://t.co/17MmM4npRH — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 2, 2025

This ought to be good. Blake stokes the conspiracy theories by writing:

The president has also recently sought to expand his control over elections – and done so unilaterally, by executive action. Early in his term, he sought to boost proof of citizenship requirements for registering to vote. And recently, he began a push to end mail voting and voting machines. He doesn’t appear to have the power to do any of that. But what Democrats are increasingly suggesting could happen is not a legal effort to commandeer or cancel elections, but an extralegal one – or one that seizes on a manufactured crisis. And the idea that Trump could take all of it too far is a concern that may not seem so ridiculous to many Americans.

Many delusional Americans.

Do you think there is a chance of Trump cancelling an election? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 3, 2025

If liberals want to see an election canceled, they need look no further than to their hero, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Now is not the right time for elections," he said in November of 2023.

This is next-level idiocy. Aren't you embarrassed? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 3, 2025

Instead of “alarm bells”, maybe use more accurate terms like “desperate” or “unhinged”. — Sean Truax 🇺🇸 ✝️ 🟦 (@redlegtigger) September 3, 2025

Fabricating a media narrative in real time. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) September 3, 2025

It’s so weird that Scooby Doo reruns beat CNN in viewers — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 3, 2025

There is nothing to fear…



So let's stoke some fear where there is none. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) September 3, 2025

Oh boy, do I have news for you. Wait until you hear about the 2024 Democratic Primary Elections!! — Volstradamus (@ClosetVol) September 3, 2025

How many primary votes did Kamala get again? — Dr Van Nostrand, G.E.D. (@NostrandVandr) September 3, 2025

CNN exists to traumatize elderly left leaning boomers. — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) September 3, 2025

So terrifying!



At least I was able to vote in the last-ever American election. That’s pretty cool. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 3, 2025

You really aren’t embarrassed? — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 3, 2025

And forgo the satisfaction of beating them again? Why? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 3, 2025

Democrats are grasping at straws…..as usual. — EZubi (@EZubi30) September 3, 2025

What an embarrassment for CNN to publish this nonsense. Where is CNN management? — Jim Williams (@WxWilliams) September 3, 2025

It makes me happy they’re stressed about this. pic.twitter.com/hsw3fk3p4E — betty FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT (@livinlov) September 3, 2025

The article has a reference to Hitler and everything! Well done, sir. Well done. 😂 — mindnumbrobot (@mindnumbrobot1) September 3, 2025

Dems love dreaming up fake scenarios then spreading panic about them. — ColonelGruber 🐦‍⬛ (@ColonelGruber) September 3, 2025

Oh, it's not Blake dreaming up this scenario … it's Democrats. Blake is just analyzing the evidence, like when Trump joked on CNBC that he would “probably not” run for a third term. Newsom's campaigning against Trump for some reason, even though he won't be on the ticket in 2028.

Please stop indulging the crazy people with this garbage.

***