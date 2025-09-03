CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections

VIP
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on September 03, 2025
Just last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is obviously running for president on the Democratic ticket in 2028, said he was "absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028." Did you hear that? Absolutely convinced! Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is also obviously gearing up for a 2028 run, has said that President Donald Trump's federalization of the Washington, D.C. police force and deployment of the National Guard is all just a ploy to disrupt the 2026 midterms.

Newsom knows full well that there will be a 2028 election and that Vice President JD Vance has the best chance of winning it, with Democratic Party approval ratings below 20 percent.

CNN's Aaron Blake, however, took the bait and did an "analysis" for CNN, noting that Democrats are increasingly sounding alarm bells about 2028.

This ought to be good. Blake stokes the conspiracy theories by writing:

The president has also recently sought to expand his control over elections – and done so unilaterally, by executive action. Early in his term, he sought to boost proof of citizenship requirements for registering to vote. And recently, he began a push to end mail voting and voting machines.

He doesn’t appear to have the power to do any of that. But what Democrats are increasingly suggesting could happen is not a legal effort to commandeer or cancel elections, but an extralegal one – or one that seizes on a manufactured crisis.

And the idea that Trump could take all of it too far is a concern that may not seem so ridiculous to many Americans.

Many delusional Americans.

If liberals want to see an election canceled, they need look no further than to their hero, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Now is not the right time for elections," he said in November of 2023.

Oh, it's not Blake dreaming up this scenario … it's Democrats. Blake is just analyzing the evidence, like when Trump joked on CNBC that he would “probably not” run for a third term. Newsom's campaigning against Trump for some reason, even though he won't be on the ticket in 2028.

Please stop indulging the crazy people with this garbage.

***

2028 ELECTIONS CNN DONALD TRUMP

