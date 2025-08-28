Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential Election - It’s ABSOLUTE!

Lack of Talent Show: DNC Proposes Midterm Elections National Convention to Highlight Craze...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Governor Gavin Newsom is obviously vying for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination. But on Wednesday, he said something regarding the 2028 decision that has posters on X going, ‘Huh?’ Newsom said there will be no 2028 presidential election at all. Um, okay. Wut?

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Exactly!

If he’s so sure there will be no election, why does he keep gyrating and flailing his hands around in front of every camera in the Golden State?

Newsom is trying to rile up ignorant Democrat voters with his Election Day doomsday talk.

Posters note the saddest part is that the gullible rubes who are the Democrats’ bread and butter will believe him.

Don’t forget the senile seniors who watch CNN daily!

Thankfully, one poster had his universal Gavin translator handy. Other commenters weighed in on this latest fake ‘threat to our democracy.’

Democrats are never held responsible for their predictions that never materialize. Newsom will be no different; he’ll just move on to the next phony fear.

