Why Is He Running? Gavin Newsom Declares There Will Be No 2028 Presidential Election - It’s ABSOLUTE!

California Governor Gavin Newsom is obviously vying for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination. But on Wednesday, he said something regarding the 2028 decision that has posters on X going, ‘Huh?’ Newsom said there will be no 2028 presidential election at all. Um, okay. Wut?

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Newsom: "I am absolutely convinced there won't be an election in 2028" pic.twitter.com/pOoj5tsELV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

Good, then you can stop campaigning and STFU — JFS 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 (@GoodtobeSmart) August 28, 2025

Then why is he trying so hard to win the Presidency in 2028?

This is so stupid. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 28, 2025

Then why is he campaigning so hard?? — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) August 28, 2025

Exactly!

If he’s so sure there will be no election, why does he keep gyrating and flailing his hands around in front of every camera in the Golden State?

…then what exactly, is he running for? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 28, 2025

He know this is BS. Fear porn from the left. pic.twitter.com/5u9YH6UTwp — Mishi (@TexasMishi) August 28, 2025

Lies and fear are all the Democrats have too. — Maddox (@Maddox8212) August 28, 2025

But I thought our elections are the most safe and secure in the world? Is he trying to incite an Insurrection with that language? — Happy teaching (@HappyTeach98249) August 28, 2025

Newsom is trying to rile up ignorant Democrat voters with his Election Day doomsday talk.

Posters note the saddest part is that the gullible rubes who are the Democrats’ bread and butter will believe him.

Newsom is a lunatic and I’d bet there is a significant percentage of people who actually believe his nonsense. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2025

Of course there is. That’s the only reason he says any of it — BootsNBaubles (@BootsNBaubles) August 28, 2025

I’m sure MSNBC boomers eat this up — PD (@EmeraldCityMD) August 28, 2025

Don’t forget the senile seniors who watch CNN daily!

Thankfully, one poster had his universal Gavin translator handy. Other commenters weighed in on this latest fake ‘threat to our democracy.’

Translation "I'm polling horrendously and am absolutely. convinced i can't win in 2028" — dankbubba, #TRUMP2024 #MAGA (@dank1j) August 28, 2025

He means there won’t be an election for him in 2028 lol — !FAFOTxMama! (@Yeshua_Fam_TX) August 28, 2025

Fear mongering is all he has. That and rapper hands. — Josh Points (@47range) August 28, 2025

Jazz hands jazzier as ever. — De Vere (@DeVere_2022) August 28, 2025

There will be an election, but Gav won't win. More likely, he won't win the primary. Everyone knows what he did to CA.. — N B (@lovelynancie) August 28, 2025

He’ll be wrong for like the one millionth time and not ever have to address it — Brett Williams (@BSBG0731) August 28, 2025

Democrats are never held responsible for their predictions that never materialize. Newsom will be no different; he’ll just move on to the next phony fear.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy [Insert Site’s] conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!