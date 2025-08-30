California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris

As you know, President Donald Trump cruelly cut short ex-Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, even though every other vice president has only been granted six months of Secret Service protection — President Joe Biden extended that for a year for some reason. So it looked like the taxpayers won't have to shell out for Harris' security on her upcoming tour to promote her "107 Days" book.

American taxpayers, that is. We're hearing that the California Highway Patrol is stepping up and providing Harris with private security indefinitely, so California taxpayers will be on the hook. But what about when she leaves the state for her book tour … does the CHP have jurisdiction nationwide?

🚨NEW: The California Highway Patrol will offer security protection to Vice President Kamala Harris after Donald Trump revoked her Secret Service detail.



RETWEET to thank Commissioner Sean Duryee for protecting Vice President Harris! pic.twitter.com/KX7aDkeCPN — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) August 30, 2025

California takes care of its own. pic.twitter.com/R5QGQnDHrX — Renee (@PettyLupone) August 30, 2025

"California takes care of its own" would look great superimposed on one of the homeless encampments in San Francisco.

It’s great that California taxpayers are so generous with their money. Wonderful people. — Jim Jacobson (@realJimJacobson) August 30, 2025

Why is the CHP, whose officers are paid with my tax money, giving free security to an ex-politician? — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) August 30, 2025

Fine, let Californians foot the bill. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) August 30, 2025

So California taxpayers will foot the security bill for a multi-millionaire family. — FANATIC (@Giants4lifeNy) August 30, 2025

More deficit and building more debt for political statements. — Wincer (@WincerDude) August 30, 2025

So much overtime pay! Sweet! — frank wood (@frankwood62) August 30, 2025

You get that isn’t an equal qualification thing, right? — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) August 30, 2025

By statute, the vice president is only allowed Secret Service protection for six months after they leave office.



It’s been that way for every vice president.



Biden added an extra year for no reason and Trump just revoked the extra year. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) August 30, 2025

Of course, none of that was mentioned in the headlines from ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News. They only mentioned that Trump had revoked Harris' Secret Service detail.

Isn't 6x months protection after the election standard? why's she special? — Jason (@AltcoinJason) August 30, 2025

Let's defund the police and keep six social workers around her at all times.

