California Highway Patrol Will Step Up and Provide Security for Kamala Harris

VIP
Brett T. | 6:10 PM on August 30, 2025
Twitter

As you know, President Donald Trump cruelly cut short ex-Vice President Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection, even though every other vice president has only been granted six months of Secret Service protection — President Joe Biden extended that for a year for some reason. So it looked like the taxpayers won't have to shell out for Harris' security on her upcoming tour to promote her "107 Days" book.

American taxpayers, that is. We're hearing that the California Highway Patrol is stepping up and providing Harris with private security indefinitely, so California taxpayers will be on the hook. But what about when she leaves the state for her book tour … does the CHP have jurisdiction nationwide?

"California takes care of its own" would look great superimposed on one of the homeless encampments in San Francisco.

Of course, none of that was mentioned in the headlines from ABC News, CBS News, and NBC News. They only mentioned that Trump had revoked Harris' Secret Service detail.

Let's defund the police and keep six social workers around her at all times.

***

