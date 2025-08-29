L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Trump Yanks Kamala Harris’s Biden-Extended Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection Before Book Tour

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:15 PM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday ending Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection. The standard security coverage for former vice presidents is six months after leaving office. It appears former President Joe Biden (or an assistant known as Otto Penn) signed a special extension beyond the standard six months so American taxpayers would foot the bill for Harris’s upcoming arena tour in support of her ‘107 Days’ memoir.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Nice of Los Angeles Mayor Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom to fleece their constituents to help out Harris. The grift never ends.

Many posters were wondering if Secret Service extensions beyond six months for VPs were common.

So Trump is saving Americans money by cutting Harris’s security. Bravo, sir!

Of course, the Democrats at MSNBC are relying on their dwindling viewers’ ignorance and selling the lie that this is tied to John Bolton’s recent raid and Trump’s so-called ‘Revenge Tour.’

Start here. (READ)

Kamala Harris loses her SECRET SERVICE protection and MSNBC tries to tie this into Bolton & Retribution of course. When it REALITY she has it longer than ANY VP IN HISTORY.

Former VP’s only get 6 months of protection by law, like Gore, McCain & Pence got. Former candidates for President only have it for 120 days, so this is of course, a non-story.    

IDK who signed an order giving her an unprecedented 18 months protection, but I’ll bet it was another Biden Auto-Pen.

Have a look. Bask in the ‘Soul Glo!’ (WATCH)

Dress like a clown, be treated like a clown.

Of course, MSNBC was giddy in 2024, trying to yank Trump’s Secret Service detail months before the first assassination attempt on his life. (WATCH)

We fully expect more faux outrage and cooked-up crises out of MSNBC and their Democrat Party through the rest of Trump’s term. Trump's order for Secret Service revocation takes effect on September 1, and Kamala Harris's book tour starts September 24 in New York City.

