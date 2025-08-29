Trump Yanks Kamala Harris’s Biden-Extended Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service Protection Before Book Tour

President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday ending Kamala Harris’s Secret Service protection. The standard security coverage for former vice presidents is six months after leaving office. It appears former President Joe Biden (or an assistant known as Otto Penn) signed a special extension beyond the standard six months so American taxpayers would foot the bill for Harris’s upcoming arena tour in support of her ‘107 Days’ memoir.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris had her Secret Service protection cancelled by President Trump on Thursday.



Good. Having her escorted to go shopping at fancy stores had been a waste of our tax dollars.



Joe Biden had secretly extended her SS for a year.



Trump ended that. Kamala’s SS stops 9/1. pic.twitter.com/jwP4Z9F36D — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

Apparently being a black woman is a reason Democrats rationalized giving Kamala Harris extra Secret Service protection.



Of course, the race card.



Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass may now waste tax dollars on security for Kamala.



But they won’t protect normal Americans.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/souFMNgRyy — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

Nice of Los Angeles Mayor Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom to fleece their constituents to help out Harris. The grift never ends.

Many posters were wondering if Secret Service extensions beyond six months for VPs were common.

@grok do Vice Presidents get lifetime Secret Service detail like former Presidents do? — urmom.eth (@urmom_eth) August 29, 2025

No, former Vice Presidents do not receive lifetime Secret Service protection like former Presidents, who get it for life (unless declined). Former VPs typically get up to 6 months post-office, though extensions can be authorized, as seen in recent cases like Kamala Harris's. — Grok (@grok) August 29, 2025

No. Unlike presidents, VPs only get a standard (determined by current laws) six month of coverage from the day they leave office. — emmajasperwilliams (@ejw_84) August 29, 2025

So Trump is saving Americans money by cutting Harris’s security. Bravo, sir!

Of course, the Democrats at MSNBC are relying on their dwindling viewers’ ignorance and selling the lie that this is tied to John Bolton’s recent raid and Trump’s so-called ‘Revenge Tour.’

Start here. (READ)

Kamala Harris loses her SECRET SERVICE protection and MSNBC tries to tie this into Bolton & Retribution of course. When it REALITY she has it longer than ANY VP IN HISTORY. Former VP’s only get 6 months of protection by law, like Gore, McCain & Pence got. Former candidates for President only have it for 120 days, so this is of course, a non-story. IDK who signed an order giving her an unprecedented 18 months protection, but I’ll bet it was another Biden Auto-Pen.

Have a look. Bask in the ‘Soul Glo!’ (WATCH)

🔥Kamala Harris loses here SECRET SERVICE protection and MSNBC tries to tie this into Bolton & Retribution of course. When it REALITY she has it longer than ANY VP IN HISTORY.

Former VP’s only get 6 months of protection by law like Gore, McCain & Pence got. Former candidates… pic.twitter.com/rabNXoncSW — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) August 29, 2025

I can’t take that goofy Jerry curled sissy serious.



MSNBC jumped the shark with him and will soon collapse. So glad. — DrSickleCell (@h0m0fortruth) August 29, 2025

Mr. Soul glow throwing his 2¢ in .🤣 pic.twitter.com/4wftYMoT9c — Claxton.Ken (@maga_man10) August 29, 2025

Dress like a clown, be treated like a clown.

Of course, MSNBC was giddy in 2024, trying to yank Trump’s Secret Service detail months before the first assassination attempt on his life. (WATCH)

April, 2024. Three months before the attempt on his life, Democrats proposed legislation to strip Trump of his Secret Service protection.



Now they are whining about Kamala’s SS protection. pic.twitter.com/D5S8c4F5k2 — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 29, 2025

I’m so glad those four years are over. Still traumatized by Biden presidency. Sheer hell on earth. — Mommysmad (@mummysmad17) August 29, 2025

Good job bringing this up. That should quiet them down until their next fake crisis. — Michael (@Kanaley) August 29, 2025

We fully expect more faux outrage and cooked-up crises out of MSNBC and their Democrat Party through the rest of Trump’s term. Trump's order for Secret Service revocation takes effect on September 1, and Kamala Harris's book tour starts September 24 in New York City.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

