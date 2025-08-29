Charlamagne Tha God Torches Ex-DNC Chief Jaime Harrison and Dems for Biden Cover-Up...
For SOME Reason the Media Couldn't Fit This Context Into Headlines About Trump and Kamala Harris

Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 29, 2025
As we told you earlier, Kamala Harris will no longer be receiving Secret Service protection as of September 1st. Harris has already had a Secret Service detail for at least a month longer than previous former VPs after leaving office. 

The headline is "Kamala Harris received Secret Service protection one month longer than former VPs," but you can tell the usual suspects in the media wanted to leave some context out for talking point purposes.

We'll start with CBS News: 

Another possible headline is "Taxpayers won't be on the hook for Kamala Harris' book tour security" but they didn't want to go there and ruin the narrative. 

CBS did get to those facts inside the story, and even admitted there are no extenuating circumstances that warrant continued protection for the former VP:

Former vice presidents, their spouses and children younger than 16 typically only continue to receive protection by the Secret Service for up to six months after leaving office under a law passed by Congress in 2008. But for recent administrations, an outgoing vice president's detail has been extended beyond that allotted time because of a heightened threat environment.

[...]

The U.S. Secret Service ran a threat assessment on Harris and did not find anything alarming, nothing that would warrant extending her detail past the usual six months, according to sources familiar with the situation. 

But we're not just going to single out CBS News for their "leave out some of the context" headlines, because they're all doing it.

That includes NBC and ABC: 

The real story is that Biden gave Harris special treatment compared to previous VPs but this is of course all about Trump: 

They just never stop trying. 

We all see it because they make it so incredibly obvious. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Dems.

