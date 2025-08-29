For SOME Reason the Media Couldn't Fit This Context Into Headlines About Trump and Kamala Harris

As we told you earlier, Kamala Harris will no longer be receiving Secret Service protection as of September 1st. Harris has already had a Secret Service detail for at least a month longer than previous former VPs after leaving office.

The headline is "Kamala Harris received Secret Service protection one month longer than former VPs," but you can tell the usual suspects in the media wanted to leave some context out for talking point purposes.

We'll start with CBS News:

BREAKING: President Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris' U.S. Secret Service protection, a senior White House official confirmed to CBS News. https://t.co/4zSLeclsDm pic.twitter.com/16Uor9lTVq — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 29, 2025

Another possible headline is "Taxpayers won't be on the hook for Kamala Harris' book tour security" but they didn't want to go there and ruin the narrative.

This is just pure propaganda in every way. The technical truth, but wrapped up in a bold face lie of no context. https://t.co/OJdrQFuv2Y — Elaine (@elbh) August 29, 2025

Every former Vice President loses Secret Service protection after 6 months. Pence, Biden, Cheney, Gore, Quayle. Why is the media like this? https://t.co/xViylievCJ — Matt Horine 🇺🇸 (@Matt_Horine) August 29, 2025

“President Trump allowed an extension from 6 months to 7 months for VP Harris’s Secret Service detail” This would be a truthful and factual headline. It doesn’t convey or articulate the narrative @CBSNews wants to project though. https://t.co/D4AXYQX15n — Jeff Pollock (@freddyandfrieda) August 29, 2025

So, this is a lie from what I understand.



What President Trump did was end the special extension Biden gave her, returning to normal practice.



We have definitely reached the point where you can literally not believe anything the mainstream media says. https://t.co/NFHPksZKvT — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) August 29, 2025

CBS did get to those facts inside the story, and even admitted there are no extenuating circumstances that warrant continued protection for the former VP:

Former vice presidents, their spouses and children younger than 16 typically only continue to receive protection by the Secret Service for up to six months after leaving office under a law passed by Congress in 2008. But for recent administrations, an outgoing vice president's detail has been extended beyond that allotted time because of a heightened threat environment. [...] The U.S. Secret Service ran a threat assessment on Harris and did not find anything alarming, nothing that would warrant extending her detail past the usual six months, according to sources familiar with the situation.

But we're not just going to single out CBS News for their "leave out some of the context" headlines, because they're all doing it.

That includes NBC and ABC:

BREAKING: President Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a copy of a letter reviewed by @ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/lu2VVn3s0r pic.twitter.com/UYQOANokf3 — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2025

The real story is that Biden gave Harris special treatment compared to previous VPs but this is of course all about Trump:

BREAKING: President Trump revokes Secret Service protection for former VP Kamala Harris, a senior Harris adviser says. https://t.co/xvBXqUKU5C — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 29, 2025

They just never stop trying.

She already had longer protection than other former VPs and I don’t think taxpayers should have to fund secret service detail for her European book tour. https://t.co/k6qObymx8P — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 29, 2025

This shouldn’t even be a story but we know what MSM is doing. https://t.co/lavFOTtelK — J B (@JayAudax) August 29, 2025

We all see it because they make it so incredibly obvious.

