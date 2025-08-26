VIP
Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Number One Priority Is to Put an End to Illegal Migration

Brett T. | 8:10 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitchy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a spineless leader who won't take action, but he has been talking tough on social media lately, seemingly making 180-degree turns on all his policies. Back in April, Starmer changed his stance on transgender issues, saying, "A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear. I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.”

In May, Starmer stated that migrants should learn English and pledged to increase the English language requirements for immigrants. "If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense," he posted to X. Sounds like some pretty far-right talk to us.

Now, Starmer is saying his number one priority is to stop the "vile trade" that is illegal immigration.

"I won't stop until we secure our borders" — bookmark that. President Donald Trump showed that it can be done if one has the will.

He really is sounding more and more like President Trump on social media, but nothing seems to be happening. The country is being overrun by illegal migrants, and Brits who complain about it on Facebook are arrested. No one believes this.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

