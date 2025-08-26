Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says His Number One Priority Is to Put an End to Illegal Migration

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is a spineless leader who won't take action, but he has been talking tough on social media lately, seemingly making 180-degree turns on all his policies. Back in April, Starmer changed his stance on transgender issues, saying, "A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear. I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.”

In May, Starmer stated that migrants should learn English and pledged to increase the English language requirements for immigrants. "If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense," he posted to X. Sounds like some pretty far-right talk to us.

Now, Starmer is saying his number one priority is to stop the "vile trade" that is illegal immigration.

Illegal migration is a business run by organised criminal gangs with no regard for human life.



My number one priority is to put an end to this vile trade.



Under our nationwide crackdown, raids and arrests are already up 50%.



I won’t stop until we secure our borders. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 26, 2025

"I won't stop until we secure our borders" — bookmark that. President Donald Trump showed that it can be done if one has the will.

You literally arrested people for saying similar things on Facebook — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 26, 2025

68% of illegal migrants are given indefinite leave to stay in the UK and therefore don’t face deportation or detention.



Starmer is lying, as always.



Resign.https://t.co/3gx432BO60 — Darren of Plymouth (@wolsned) August 26, 2025

"Illegal migration is a business run by organised criminal gangs with no regard for human life."



That would be your government Starmer. pic.twitter.com/MrYWvR5kxT — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) August 26, 2025

You should see the criminal gang that runs the legal immigration racket. — Rational Posts™ (@rationalposts) August 26, 2025

Why do you let them off the boats? From boats to taxpayer’s paid hotels. — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) August 26, 2025

@POTUS just proved that a border could be secured in a week. It doesn’t take 15 years to secure a border. — Ryan Weiss (@ryanweiss321) August 26, 2025

No one believes you. — Lipo Davis (@LipoDavis) August 26, 2025

I thought it was irregular migration or have we dropped that now — Matt GY (@mattstinson76) August 26, 2025

Why do you lie? We watched 600 come in just yesterday. — kevin acker (@acke46145) August 26, 2025

You are literally destroying your country — log man on the right (@kyledoy49797110) August 26, 2025

You have been “smashing the gangs” for a year.



And yet the numbers have increased.



What happened to said “smashing”?



Why don’t you send the people back? Then nobody would pay to come. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) August 26, 2025

Illegal immigration is a business run by you & the government you lead.

You're not only human traffickers, you're orchestrating the invasion of Great Britain. — Erin 🇺🇲♥️ (@MsErinTerese) August 26, 2025

How quickly you changed your stance on this... — Greg (@greg_scott84) August 26, 2025

He really is sounding more and more like President Trump on social media, but nothing seems to be happening. The country is being overrun by illegal migrants, and Brits who complain about it on Facebook are arrested. No one believes this.

