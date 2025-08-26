Elon Musk Joins UK's 'Operation: Raise the Colours'

Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on August 26, 2025
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

X owner Elon Musk has been a thorn in the side of the British government. When Musk posted about the Southport riots, London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner threatened to extradite and imprison Musk over his social media posts. After Musk started posting about the U.K.'s grooming gang scandal, "Good Morning Britain" host Narinder Kaur says that "this twat" Musk was trying to stir up race riots "again." The U.K. government and the British media are very protective of their Muslim newcomers.

Musk is going to kick the hornet's nest again. As this editor wrote in a VIP post Monday night, Brits are flying the Union Jack and the Cross of St. George as part of "Operation: Raise the Colours." Liberals say the "far-right" has co-opted the English flag to the point where a black studies professor told "Good Morning Britain" that the Cross of St. George was racist and should be swapped out for a flag that's more "multicultural."

Now, Musk has joined Operation: Raise the Colours.

We told you the other day about a man who was arrested for singing "I love bacon" outside the site of a proposed mosque.

We wish that were true, but they'd probably follow through on their threat to arrest him for "inciting racial hatred."

***

ELON MUSK ENGLAND FREE SPEECH ISLAM RIOTS

