Hakeem Jeffries Explains Why Texas Republicans Passed Redistricting Maps 'In the Dead of Night'

Fleeing the state proved futile for the Texas House Democrats, who were determined to scuttle a vote on a redistricting plan that would add five Republican House seats. They fled because they knew they were going to lose. Then they returned and had a tantrum. Rep. Ann Johnson said, "This is about racism," and went off on a weird tangent about her being a white woman and a daughter of privilege and power. Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier, who posted staged photos of herself sleeping at her desk in the dead of night rather than be escorted out so she wouldn't run away again, compared the Democrats' abandoning their jobs and fleeing the state to slaves fleeing their masters, or Jews fleeing the Nazis.

While we're on the subject of Democrats holding a sleepover in the House chambers, House Democrat Leader "Extreme" Hakeem Jeffries posted about the vote on Saturday:

Texas Republicans passed their extremely partisan gerrymandered map in the dead of night.



Why?



That’s when spineless thieves operate. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 23, 2025

It's become a cliché to talk about legislation passed in "the dead of night." Both parties have done it. Back in May, Democrats complained that the Republicans passed their reconciliation bill in the dead of night. And how about Obamacare being shoved through by Senate Democrats on Christmas Eve?

"Spineless thieves." What was spineless was fleeing the state to deny Republicans a quorum and hiding out in Gov. JB Pritzker's luxury hotels.

We do give Jeffries credit for not using the word "racist" in his post.

***