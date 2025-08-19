Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired

Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murde...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on August 19, 2025
Sarah D.

As this editor reported, several legacy media outlets featured park rangers who were let go in the first round of budget cuts … one was even let go from his dream job on Valentine's Day. State parks seemed to take DOGE's cuts hard. ProPublica told us of the epic tragedy out of Yosemite National Park, where "the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms" was laid off.

The employees at Yosemite National Park got creative in February and flew the American flag upside-down as a distress signal, the way Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew the flag upside-down, except the mainstream media was all over Alito.

Three months later, Yosemite employees unveiled a massive trans flag — 55 feet wide and 35 feet tall — from a cliff wall at Yosemite to teach President Trump a lesson. The massive flag was barely visible from the ground, but they considered it a victory.

Now, we're hearing that a Yosemite park ranger has been fired after helping drape that transgender pride flag. NBC News reports:

Yosemite National Park fired a park ranger last week for hanging a transgender pride flag on the park’s iconic El Capitan rock formation in May.

Shannon “SJ” Joslin, who has been a ranger and a wildlife biologist in the park since 2021, said they were fired Aug. 12 from what they described as their dream job. They said park leadership told them they “failed to demonstrate acceptable conduct” in their role by participating in the trans flag display.

Joslin said they came up with the idea to hang the trans pride flag on El Capitan in the spring after President Donald Trump issued a variety of executive orders targeting trans people, including orders to change the federal definition of sex to exclude trans identities, restrict access to trans health care and prohibit trans women from competing in female sports.

NBC News reports that Joslin had written Yosemite climbing guidebooks and volunteered to work overtime to help issue hiking permits and manage traffic in the park. All of that sounds in line with the job she was being paid to do.

Won't somebody think of the park rangers?

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

