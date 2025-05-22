Cancer, Genocide and Covid: Taylor Lorenz Gives Unhinged Statement To The New York...
Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park to ‘Teach Trump a Lesson’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 22, 2025
meme

Your enjoyment of the natural world could be thrown for a loop by the sight of something wholly unnatural - a mustachioed man in a skirt who thinks he is a woman. He’s brought his trans flag to spoil your view of El Capitan, too. Oh, and this transgender activist fancies himself as an educator. There’s a lot of craziness going on in Yosemite National Park.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Transgender activists have unveiled a massive trans flag at Yosemite National Park to teach President Trump a lesson.  

The queers and transgenders want the world to know that being transgender is “natural.”

The flag was hung a whopping 1500 feet up the rock and spanned 55 feet wide and 35 feet tall.

“Trans is natural. The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural.”

How will Trump ever recover?
Did we mention he made a video? (WATCH)

This guy compared himself to a clownfish. We only see a clown.

A conservative cartoonist says this activist is one of his comic strips come to life.

Advertisement

Sergeant ‘Daughter?’

The guy boasted he had an enormous flag but as this pic proves it’s tiny and tucked where no one can see it.

Trump’s too busy dealing with more important things.

Advertisement
Advertisement
