Yosemite Sham: Mustachioed Man in a Skirt Unfurls Trans Flag at National Park to ‘Teach Trump a Lesson’

Your enjoyment of the natural world could be thrown for a loop by the sight of something wholly unnatural - a mustachioed man in a skirt who thinks he is a woman. He’s brought his trans flag to spoil your view of El Capitan, too. Oh, and this transgender activist fancies himself as an educator. There’s a lot of craziness going on in Yosemite National Park.

Transgender activists have unveiled a massive trans flag at Yosemite National Park to teach President Trump a lesson.



The queers and transgenders want the world to know that being transgender is “natural.”



The flag was hung a whopping 1500 feet up the rock and spanned 55 feet wide and 35 feet tall.



“Trans is natural. The Trump administration and transphobes would love to have you believe that being trans is unnatural.”



How will Trump ever recover?

They just keep on proving how unnatural they are, smh. — Le Bombay (@marymac307) May 21, 2025

This guy compared himself to a clownfish. We only see a clown.

A conservative cartoonist says this activist is one of his comic strips come to life.

That thing looks familiar... pic.twitter.com/UuF0xOBrbO — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) May 21, 2025

This guy saw your cartoon and felt inspired, so he became it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

He is living the meme. It is the fabric of our society now. To be the meme. — midwintermorn (@midwintermorn) May 21, 2025

This looks like the Lorax and Smokey the Bear had a child. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

What in the creepily gay Sergeant Slaughter is going on here? — Chris Topher (@Chris_Topher_) May 22, 2025

Sergeant ‘Daughter?’

The guy boasted he had an enormous flag but as this pic proves it’s tiny and tucked where no one can see it.

Bold and brave! Trump will never recover from this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

Sarcasm check. All good captain — Nate Conrad (@TheTech1976) May 22, 2025

Trump’s too busy dealing with more important things.