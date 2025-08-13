THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan,...
Refuse Fascism Calls for Everyone to Make Noise for 15 Minutes on Wednesday Evening

Brett T. | 5:10 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

As our own Warren Squire reported Tuesday, Washington, D.C. residents were to bang on pots and pans for five minutes at 8 p.m. to protest President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce crime in the city. That should do it. It's cultural appropriation, really. As Rep. Rashida Tlaib demonstrated, you're supposed to bang on empty pots and pans to protest starvation in Gaza.

We're posting this now in the hopes that you'll see it in time to join in the "15-Minute Noise Demonstrations" scheduled for this evening at 6 p.m. Refuse Fascism encourages everyone across the country to make noise for 15 minutes, whether it's banging on pots and pans or laying on your car horn. "No military occupation of our cities!" they cry. "No Nazi cleansing of 'the homeless'".

Matt Whitlock took a look at who's behind this effort.

No way!

Yes, we've covered Crowds on Demand before. It's a real thing.

According to Influence Watch, Refuse Fascism "has been present at many Antifa radical-left demonstrations" and is co-founded by Sunsara Taylor, who's been at this for decades. This editor remembers her telling Michael Medved on his radio show that she thought the peak of civilization was China under Mao. The group is reportedly an offshoot of the Revolutionary Communist Party.

Remember, the issue is never the issue; the issue is always Marxism. 

So get out your pots and pans and kazoos and whatever and get ready to make noise for 15 minutes in every city and every town to fight Trump on behalf of the communists.

***

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP WASHINGTON

