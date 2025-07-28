Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now

Maybe it's just this editor, but Keith Olbermann seems like a raging misogynist. He can't abide conservative women like Riley Gaines, Megyn Kelly, and Karol Markowicz, and always has something gross or creepy to say. Now that DNI Tulsi Gabbard is declassifying documents revealing all of the key players behind the Russian collusion hoax, including President Obama, Olbermann has gone after her. For a while, we were calling John Harwood the Temu Keith Olbermann, but you can't get much cheaper than this.

Tulshit Gabbard. End of tweet. — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 28, 2025

End of tweet? First, Olbermann said that he was stepping away from political Twitter (which didn't last long), and then he told everyone to find him over at Bluesky. He must have had fewer Bluesky followers than podcast viewers.

What grade is this guy in?

No, no — go on, elaborate. You’re clearly sitting on some very deep wisdom here. — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) July 28, 2025

She’s looking a little Tulsi Haggard lately, too, am I right?? pic.twitter.com/3g5yp5ggca — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 28, 2025

She won't date you. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) July 28, 2025

Keith Olbermann. End of career — Travis Muscatell (@TMuscatellMusic) July 28, 2025

Damn, you got her. — Mr. Hugs (@RealMrHugs) July 28, 2025

How long did it take you to come up with that? — Hache (@HcGlick) July 28, 2025

Apply Vagisil. End of tweet. — Old School Marine (@SeanLuc352) July 28, 2025

Keith is scared of women. — Minnesota Refugee (@alisharl62) July 28, 2025

She would ragdoll you, Keith — Brandon St. Randy (@thegnarlyCortez) July 28, 2025

Who are you again? Didn’t you have a sports show or something back in the day? — Derek Trulious (@DerekTru) July 28, 2025

Why wouldn't even MSNBC want thoughtful, compelling commentary like that? How long do you think he spent coming up with that one?

***