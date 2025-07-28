Keith Olbermann Stealing Jokes From Middle Schoolers Now

'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy

Maybe it's just this editor, but Keith Olbermann seems like a raging misogynist. He can't abide conservative women like Riley Gaines,  Megyn Kelly, and Karol Markowicz, and always has something gross or creepy to say. Now that DNI Tulsi Gabbard is declassifying documents revealing all of the key players behind the Russian collusion hoax, including President Obama, Olbermann has gone after her. For a while, we were calling John Harwood the Temu Keith Olbermann, but you can't get much cheaper than this.

End of tweet? First, Olbermann said that he was stepping away from political Twitter (which didn't last long), and then he told everyone to find him over at Bluesky. He must have had fewer Bluesky followers than podcast viewers.

What grade is this guy in?

Why wouldn't even MSNBC want thoughtful, compelling commentary like that? How long do you think he spent coming up with that one?

