Joy Reid Says Trump Can Drown His Voters and They'll Still Support Him Because It's a Cult

We don't even know where Joy Reid is in this clip. Is this her podcast from her house? In any case, we're just glad MSNBC came to its senses and pulled the platform out from under this racist conspiracy theorist.

We hear all the time about how Donald Trump supporters are a cult. Reid says it's true to such a degree that Trump voters will "let their daughters be destroyed" and even drown them in Texas without losing their support.

🚨Disgraced MSNBC employee Joy Reid on Trump voters:



"They will let their daughters be destroyed. They will let their families be destroyed...He can drown them in Texas...! It's a CULT!"



She's deranged! pic.twitter.com/6plANkipp9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2025

Yeah, Trump didn't let anyone drown in Texas. It was a flash flood that wiped away an RV park and a Christian camp. Liberals seem to assume that everyone affected by the floods was a Trump voter and therefore deserved. They need to get their stories straight. One TikToker claimed the little white girls at Camp Mystic drowned because of racism.

“He can drown them in Texas” is a profoundly repulsive thing to say — BigT (@sigtylerevans) July 16, 2025

It's Joy Reid. This is how whatever she has for a brain believes.

Libs are all deranged — JustOnlyJohn (@SpaceXobsessed) July 16, 2025

She has lost what was left of her mind — Very Old (@oldhongkong) July 16, 2025

She speaks like a cultist, actually. Detached from reality. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 16, 2025

She is in a cult called the Democratic Party. They're the ones who will ostracize you if you step out of line. Look at what they're saying about Sen. John Fetterman.

MSNBC used to pay her millions to spout this stuff on cable TV. Even they couldn't take it anymore.

"Disgraced" and "deranged"? You're too kind. — BostDPLRBL (@asalp1278) July 16, 2025

She's evil — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) July 16, 2025

Agreed.

There’s no question that Joy Reid is mentally unstable. — SaltwaterCowboy (@RLeguerrie5612) July 16, 2025

When you’re too much of a fucking lunatic even for MSNBC…that’s saying something. — Onlytheyoung7526 (@Onlytheyoung751) July 16, 2025

The people in a cult are these miserable, whiny ass Leftists who want to destroy our nation. Their constant TDS has created a true cult-like following. It’s bizarre. — Mary 🟦 (@marymporte) July 16, 2025

Abby Philip should get her show on MSNBC. — #USA (@69Rsi) July 16, 2025

CNN's Abby Philip is so desperate that she invited Reid on as a panelist.

We need to stop using terms like deranged and mentally ill to describe people like Joy Reid. Such terms give them an out or an excuse. Instead, call them what they are - evil, disgusting, etc. It’s a choice on their part to behave and speak the way they do. — James (@jimmer037) July 16, 2025

Someone needs to find out what chemicals are in the hair dye she uses. Seeping into her brain — RegularEd (@RegularEd) July 16, 2025

Convince us that Reid truly cares about any of the more than 100 people who lost their lives in the flood. Where was President Joe Biden and FEMA when flooding hit North Carolina?

TDS isn't just a disease, it's a cult.

***