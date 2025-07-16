Joy Reid Says Trump Can Drown His Voters and They'll Still Support Him Because It's a Cult

Pastor Says He Lost His Library Job for Not Using Preferred Pronouns
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitter

We don't even know where Joy Reid is in this clip. Is this her podcast from her house? In any case, we're just glad MSNBC came to its senses and pulled the platform out from under this racist conspiracy theorist.

We hear all the time about how Donald Trump supporters are a cult. Reid says it's true to such a degree that Trump voters will "let their daughters be destroyed" and even drown them in Texas without losing their support.

Yeah, Trump didn't let anyone drown in Texas. It was a flash flood that wiped away an RV park and a Christian camp. Liberals seem to assume that everyone affected by the floods was a Trump voter and therefore deserved. They need to get their stories straight. One TikToker claimed the little white girls at Camp Mystic drowned because of racism.

It's Joy Reid. This is how whatever she has for a brain believes.

She is in a cult called the Democratic Party. They're the ones who will ostracize you if you step out of line. Look at what they're saying about Sen. John Fetterman.

MSNBC used to pay her millions to spout this stuff on cable TV. Even they couldn't take it anymore. 

Agreed.

CNN's Abby Philip is so desperate that she invited Reid on as a panelist.

Convince us that Reid truly cares about any of the more than 100 people who lost their lives in the flood. Where was President Joe Biden and FEMA when flooding hit North Carolina?

TDS isn't just a disease, it's a cult.

***

