CNN Estimates Elon Musk’s America Party Has 4 Percent Support

As we reported the other day, Elon Musk took a poll on X and received more than 1.2 million votes (all from Americans? We doubt it). In any case, Musk was asking if he should create a third party called the America Party "to give you back your freedom." As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a much better suggestion for how Musk could spend his time and money: lobbying for a balanced budget amendment and term limits.

We can't help but think an America Party would do anything but drain votes from Republicans and put more Democrats in office. Fortunately, CNN looked into it and found that if you count up all of the people who view Musk favorably and view the Republican Party unfavorably, you get around 4 percent of Americans.

WOW!!! American party has 4% of all voters. This is BRUTAL!!



pic.twitter.com/dxBm0xdclM — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 7, 2025

It's brutal, but the GOP can't afford to lose even 4 percent of support. We liked it better when Musk and President Trump were friends.

No, no, no.



The America Party has 4% of POLLING RESPONDENTS, many of whom are bots. It has under 0 % of real voters. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchwe94560) July 8, 2025

We don't even have any idea who the America Party's nominee for president would be.

Ross Perot won 19 percent of the vote in 1992 and handed Bill Clinton the White House. America has been downhill since. — John Rossomando ☦🇦🇫 🇹🇼 (@John_Rossomando) July 7, 2025

Four percent can swing an election for one of the other parties. — Climate Dispatch (@ccdeditor) July 8, 2025

That One Big Beautiful Bill really tore it for Musk.

4% is too much. That will make a difference in a close race. — RedwoodStrong🇺🇸 (@RedwoodStrong10) July 8, 2025

Musk seems to think there are 10 percent on each extreme and 80 percent in the middle, and he's going for that 80 percent. But what is this about giving you back your freedom? Freedom to have an abortion up until delivery? Freedom to own a canon (which we already have, Joe Biden)?

Some are saying 4 percent is a lot in just two days, but again, this CNN analysis counts people who don't approve of the current Republican Party but do approve of Elon Musk. We'd approve of Elon Musk if he took DeSantis' advice and lobbied for a balanced budget amendment.

