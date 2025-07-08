Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
CNN Estimates Elon Musk’s America Party Has 4 Percent Support

Brett T. | 8:15 PM on July 08, 2025
Photo/Alex Brandon

As we reported the other day, Elon Musk took a poll on X and received more than 1.2 million votes (all from Americans? We doubt it). In any case, Musk was asking if he should create a third party called the America Party "to give you back your freedom." As our own Amy Curtis reported earlier, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a much better suggestion for how Musk could spend his time and money: lobbying for a balanced budget amendment and term limits.

We can't help but think an America Party would do anything but drain votes from Republicans and put more Democrats in office. Fortunately, CNN looked into it and found that if you count up all of the people who view Musk favorably and view the Republican Party unfavorably, you get around 4 percent of Americans.

It's brutal, but the GOP can't afford to lose even 4 percent of support. We liked it better when Musk and President Trump were friends.

We don't even have any idea who the America Party's nominee for president would be.

That One Big Beautiful Bill really tore it for Musk.

Musk seems to think there are 10 percent on each extreme and 80 percent in the middle, and he's going for that 80 percent. But what is this about giving you back your freedom? Freedom to have an abortion up until delivery? Freedom to own a canon (which we already have, Joe Biden)?

Some are saying 4 percent is a lot in just two days, but again, this CNN analysis counts people who don't approve of the current Republican Party but do approve of Elon Musk. We'd approve of Elon Musk if he took DeSantis' advice and lobbied for a balanced budget amendment. 

***

