Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death

Brett T. | 7:50 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We suppose he had to say something, seeing as Zohran Mamdani is now the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor and has to pretend to care about things like these. As Twitchy reported earlier, an 82-year-old woman who was attacked by an Egyptian national with Molotov cocktails has died. She was at a weekly march in honor of the hostages still held by Hamas when Mohamed Soliman began hurling homemade incendiary devices into the crowd.

Mamdani, who even House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has told to dial it back with his "globalize the intifada" whitewashing during The Bulwark's podcast.

"This is an actor. A puppet. An imbecile. Don't buy it."

An illegal alien … whom Mamdani has sworn to protect from border czar Tom Homan and ICE if elected mayor.

He's standing by his "globalize the intifada" comments even with his own party begging him to back off.

