Zohran 'Globalize the Intifada' Mamdani Heartbroken by News of Terrorist Victim's Death

We suppose he had to say something, seeing as Zohran Mamdani is now the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor and has to pretend to care about things like these. As Twitchy reported earlier, an 82-year-old woman who was attacked by an Egyptian national with Molotov cocktails has died. She was at a weekly march in honor of the hostages still held by Hamas when Mohamed Soliman began hurling homemade incendiary devices into the crowd.

Mamdani, who even House Minority Leader Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has told to dial it back with his "globalize the intifada" whitewashing during The Bulwark's podcast.

I am heartbroken by the news from Colorado where Karen Diamond, a victim of the vicious attack earlier this month, has passed away.



May Karen’s memory be a blessing and a reminder that we must constantly work to eradicate hatred and violence. https://t.co/zDHK5bBJqe — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 30, 2025

There are zero comments about the Colorado attack from Zohran prior to this one. No condemnation of the attack, no sympathy for victims. Zero. But suddenly, miraculously, he wants you to believe that he feels bad about a dead Jew murdered by a "Free Palestine" fanatic.



This is… — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) June 30, 2025

"This is an actor. A puppet. An imbecile. Don't buy it."

The suspect accused of the terror attack is an illegal migrant from Egypt who said he did it for his religion (Islam). — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2025

An illegal alien … whom Mamdani has sworn to protect from border czar Tom Homan and ICE if elected mayor.

Nobody believes your bullshit. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 30, 2025

You are grotesque. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) June 30, 2025

so let's maybe not Globalize the Intifada then https://t.co/29eh47oWw8 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) June 30, 2025

What do you think globalize the intifada means?? — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) June 30, 2025

What did you think “globalize the intifada” looked like, Zohran? Research papers? Vibes? https://t.co/W4sZbw0XVL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 30, 2025

You’re spreading and pushing the same ideology that murdered this woman. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 30, 2025

Your voter base pic.twitter.com/hQCGV72Clp — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) June 30, 2025

You aren’t happy that they globalized the intifada? — Sunni (@ControGorilla) June 30, 2025

What kind of attack was it? — D_H_C (@DGC_2020) June 30, 2025

You could do this by quitting the race because of your hateful rhetoric. — Quentin (גד) Jones (@qgjones) June 30, 2025

Zero condemnation of pro-Palestinian terrorism. None. Nada. Zilch. — Mark Harrison e/acc (@meh_130) June 30, 2025

He's standing by his "globalize the intifada" comments even with his own party begging him to back off.

