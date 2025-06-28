Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE if Elected Mayor of NYC

It’s no surprise that Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s love for illegal aliens is equal to his hatred of capitalism. The socialist recently promised to defend illegal aliens against Tom Homan and ICE if he’s elected New York City’s mayor in November.

Advertisement

Check him out. (WATCH)

Mamdani reacts to clip of Tom Homan, promises to “stand up and fight back” against ICE should he become mayor.



“That means standing up for the laws of this city, like our sanctuary city policies."



Openly defiant. Surge deportations in NYC. pic.twitter.com/7wpRhgv8rQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Yep, ICE needs to increase its presence in these cities where Democrats defiantly harbor illegal aliens.

Posters make the error of trying to apply logic and reason to the actions of Democrats when it comes to illegal aliens and economics.

That's what I don't understand about these "idealists". Their ideals are not sustainable. Illegals overran NYC during the Biden admin until Adams cried that they didn't have the money. So if we don't bail out NYC, they should collapse under the economic strain of being overrun. Then we can wall it off and have our own real life Escape from New York — Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) June 27, 2025

Mamdani’s ‘solution’ to fund his socialist utopian agenda is to tax the hell out of the economic generators, and redistribute wealth.



Which will lead to an exodus of those generators from NYC.



It’s as if this has never been tried. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

More wealth generators will flee as taxes and other burdens pile up.

No one is surprised that Mamdani wants to keep illegal aliens in the U.S. Democrats need them to pad their census numbers, or they will lose House seats and Electoral College votes.

What’s he fighting back for? Oh right, illegals. He’s fighting to keep criminal foreigners in the US.



Deport this jihadist. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2025

The entire party is singularly focused on keeping as many illegals in the country as possible, and everyone understands why — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

When they're done deporting the illegals, throw out the commies same way — DissonantlyCognitive (@StarchildPerrin) June 27, 2025

We wish that were easier.

Posters say Mamdani is a smooth talker.

Stand up for the laws…. Then switches to the word policies.

He’s a smooth one. Midwits will fall right into it. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) June 27, 2025

I’ve watched his various interviews. Of course he has very rehearsed talking points articulated with merciless repetition — but he is smooth.



He can go off script and stay on script, not missing a beat.



Radicalism sold with a smile. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

‘Journalists’ swoon when they interview him, which is not surprising considering he’s one of their own. Hopefully, they can interview him in jail sometime in the future for interfering with ICE arrests in NYC.