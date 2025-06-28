WATCH: MSNBC Panel Worries Ending Birthright Citizenship Will Complicate Things (Spoiler A...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE if Elected Mayor of NYC

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 AM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s no surprise that Democrat Zohran Mamdani’s love for illegal aliens is equal to his hatred of capitalism. The socialist recently promised to defend illegal aliens against Tom Homan and ICE if he’s elected New York City’s mayor in November.

Check him out. (WATCH)

Yep, ICE needs to increase its presence in these cities where Democrats defiantly harbor illegal aliens.

Posters make the error of trying to apply logic and reason to the actions of Democrats when it comes to illegal aliens and economics.

That's what I don't understand about these "idealists".  Their ideals are not sustainable.  Illegals overran NYC during the Biden admin until Adams cried that they didn't have the money.  So if we don't bail out NYC, they should collapse under the economic strain of being overrun.  Then we can wall it off and have our own real life Escape from New York

— Holland Branch Glen (@HBG_Dani) June 27, 2025

More wealth generators will flee as taxes and other burdens pile up.

No one is surprised that Mamdani wants to keep illegal aliens in the U.S. Democrats need them to pad their census numbers, or they will lose House seats and Electoral College votes.

We wish that were easier.

Posters say Mamdani is a smooth talker.

‘Journalists’ swoon when they interview him, which is not surprising considering he’s one of their own. Hopefully, they can interview him in jail sometime in the future for interfering with ICE arrests in NYC.

