Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Once again, MAZE has gifted us with a then vs. now video of CNN being CNN. On June 19, CNN's Erin Burnett stated that, according to CNN's reporting, Iran was three years away from building a nuclear weapon. What's the rush? Let's wait until they have one and then start bombing.

A few days later, she was forced to admit that the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were "a big deal."

Speaking of being a disingenuous clown, this is the same Erin Burnett who claims that Iranians' chants of "Death to America" actually come from a place of friendliness. This isn't new for CNN. Back in 2021, reporter Clarissa Ward, clad in a hijab in Afghanistan, told us that "they’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre."

In America, We Say 'ERBS'! X Has Some Language Fun With Our Favorite British TERF, J.K. Rowling
Grateful Calvin
We've heard a lot of hot takes on "Death to America." Just a few days ago, Obama's Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, Richard Stengel, reported that Iranians do indeed chant "Death to America" but are respectful about it.

The other night, Burnett recalled to Dana Bash the time when she was in Tehran surrounded by people who were chanting, "Death to America," but there was a friendliness to it.

The post continues:

… speak to me, so — so those two sort of jarring realities of the chant and yet, the — the friendliness have existed together.”

Exactly. Of course, they're happy to speak with CNN.

Poor Jim Acosta feared for his life when he had to cover Trump campaign rallies where the crowd chanted, "CNN sucks." He even wrote a book about what a dangerous time it was to be a reporter in America.

We've been assured that "Death to America" doesn't mean death to Americans — it means they actually want the American people freed from their oppressive system of government. Katie Carpenter explained to us that "People taking offense to the phrase 'Death to America' are either being intentionally obtuse or they don't understand what it means. It doesn't mean literal death to the people here. It's not inciting violence. It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under."

