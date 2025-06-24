CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’

Once again, MAZE has gifted us with a then vs. now video of CNN being CNN. On June 19, CNN's Erin Burnett stated that, according to CNN's reporting, Iran was three years away from building a nuclear weapon. What's the rush? Let's wait until they have one and then start bombing.

A few days later, she was forced to admit that the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were "a big deal."

Erin Burnett five days ago: Iran is years away from a nuclear weapon. Trump is risking starting a world war for no reason.



Erin Burnett today: Iran's nuclear program has only been set back a few months. This is a big deal.



This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/qHSRB31LyL — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 24, 2025

Well, here ya go--for more context:https://t.co/6T8YlAiMYt — Poke | King (@PokeKingSauce) June 24, 2025

Went from years to months real quick. Talk about moving the goalposts. 😅 — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) June 24, 2025

Congrats on being a disingenuous clown @ErinBurnett — Gabriel Mican (@youwishmusic) June 24, 2025

Erin hearing about Trump negotiating a cease fire. pic.twitter.com/m6BVGYEVOI — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) June 24, 2025

Speaking of being a disingenuous clown, this is the same Erin Burnett who claims that Iranians' chants of "Death to America" actually come from a place of friendliness. This isn't new for CNN. Back in 2021, reporter Clarissa Ward, clad in a hijab in Afghanistan, told us that "they’re just chanting death to America, but they seem friendly at the same time. It’s utterly bizarre."

We've heard a lot of hot takes on "Death to America." Just a few days ago, Obama's Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, Richard Stengel, reported that Iranians do indeed chant "Death to America" but are respectful about it.

The other night, Burnett recalled to Dana Bash the time when she was in Tehran surrounded by people who were chanting, "Death to America," but there was a friendliness to it.

CNN’s Erin Burnett says there’s a “friendliness” to Iranians who chant ‘Death to America’:



“I remember, Dana, one point being in Tehran years ago and they’re chanting death to America all around me, even as I say, ‘oh, I'm an American, reporting for CNN.’ And they were happy to… pic.twitter.com/nvQkD77cFD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 24, 2025

The post continues:

… speak to me, so — so those two sort of jarring realities of the chant and yet, the — the friendliness have existed together.”

They might be an Islamonazi death cult, but they're our Islamonazi death cult. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 24, 2025

It was a mostly peaceful “Death to America” chant. — Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🐿️ 🚚 (@LauraRosenCohen) June 24, 2025

I wonder what happens if she’s alone without her camera among them. Will they be friendly though to her? — Jojo (@Jojo09987) June 24, 2025

They wanted to be seen on propaganda tv! — Charlotte (@Charlot57076751) June 24, 2025

Exactly. Of course, they're happy to speak with CNN.

Yes, I'm always struck by the warmth of people who say they want me dead. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) June 24, 2025

I don't know how to do a shake my head emoji on this thread. — Gray Quetti (@gray_quetti) June 24, 2025

I think it's safe to say at this point that the MSM isn't just anti-Trump, but anti-America and literally cheering for our enemies. — Echo 1 Project (@Echo1Project) June 24, 2025

Jesus. Erin Burnett wants us to believe Iranians chanting “Death to America” is just their quirky way of saying hello. That’s CNN for you — they’d call a middle finger a friendly handshake if it fit the script. — Radically Right (@RadicallyRight_) June 24, 2025

ANY enemy of America is a near and dear friend to @CNN — James V. Barcia (@jamesbarcia) June 24, 2025

So if people chant 'Death to CNN' they would see it as friendly? — Frank Masucci (@FrankMasuc49296) June 24, 2025

So we can surround CNN headquarters and just keep chanting death to CNN, and it'll be a happy old time and they, for sure, wouldn't call the police on us — StrangeTrip (@_strange_trip) June 24, 2025

Poor Jim Acosta feared for his life when he had to cover Trump campaign rallies where the crowd chanted, "CNN sucks." He even wrote a book about what a dangerous time it was to be a reporter in America.

We've been assured that "Death to America" doesn't mean death to Americans — it means they actually want the American people freed from their oppressive system of government. Katie Carpenter explained to us that "People taking offense to the phrase 'Death to America' are either being intentionally obtuse or they don't understand what it means. It doesn't mean literal death to the people here. It's not inciting violence. It means people want to destroy the oppressive system we live under."

***