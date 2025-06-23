Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'

As Twitchy reported earlier today, socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, in a new pol,l has overtaken disgraced former New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s ranked-choice Democratic primary. “Over five months, Mamdani’s support has surged from 1 percent to 32 percent, while Cuomo finishes near where he began,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is bracing for another wave of New York City refugees if Mamdani is elected:

Just when you thought Palm Beach real estate couldn’t go any higher… https://t.co/FAUcV2OrYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 23, 2025

As our own justmindy reported a couple of weeks ago, Mamdani says he's for getting rid of police officers in high-crime areas and opening up homeless shelters in the subway. During his run for New York State Assembly, he declared that he believed in "socialist feminism" and that defunding the police was a feminist issue. As we also reported, he's suggested government-run grocery stores for the city to lower prices. In other words, New York City is terribly close to making a huge mistake. Electing Cuomo is a huge mistake; electing Mamdani is suicide.

Benjamin Ryan reports for The New York Sun that Mamdani has even more campaign promises. He wants to spend $65 million of taxpayer money on "medical gender treatments" for both adults and minors in the city.

This editor isn't Muslim, so he's not sure if this will thrill the Islamic community backing Mamdani.

Dear God. — Howell Ellerman (@howellsacto) June 23, 2025

I was initially shocked but it computes with Iranian methods of curing homosexuality. — Sue (@SusanK1717) June 23, 2025

This alone should be disqualifying. — Nathaniel Hawthorne's Ghost (@Hawthorne_Ghost) June 23, 2025

The campaign promises just keep coming 🥴 — Alee Kurtz (@AleeKurtz) June 23, 2025

Good to see that he has his finger on the pulse of issues that matter most to the average person. — John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@debeehr) June 23, 2025

Mamdani is late to the party. The tide is turning, nobody wants this, and even less having their taxes pay for it. A losing proposition on his part. — Sadhana (@100Healers) June 23, 2025

The sub-head to Ryan's article says Mamdani wants this funding "in the face of Trump and other right-wing attacks on such access."

it’s not just “right wing attacks”—it’s longtime Democrats too, like me, who want children to grow up with their endocrine systems intact—maybe stop phrasing this as a right vs left issue? — Barbara Bosworth (@BarbaraBosw) June 23, 2025

I don't think that framing criticism of this medical buffoonery as "right wing" makes any sense when you look at Finland or the UK, and the Cass report. — Justiciar14 (@Justiciar114006) June 23, 2025

Ryan's a health and science reporter and even has a little microscope emoji in his handle.

The Democrats are basically screwed in this race. They have they choice of a degenerate sex pest and a far-left radical… — sammy (@_sammyspeaks_) June 23, 2025

This is who they've chosen. They'll get what they vote for.

***