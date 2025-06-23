Report: Zohran Mamdani Wants to Spend $65 Million on 'Gender Treatments'

VIP
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 23, 2025
Instagram

As Twitchy reported earlier today, socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, in a new pol,l has overtaken disgraced former New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city’s ranked-choice Democratic primary. “Over five months, Mamdani’s support has surged from 1 percent to 32 percent, while Cuomo finishes near where he began,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is bracing for another wave of New York City refugees if Mamdani is elected:

As our own justmindy reported a couple of weeks ago, Mamdani says he's for getting rid of police officers in high-crime areas and opening up homeless shelters in the subway. During his run for New York State Assembly, he declared that he believed in "socialist feminism" and that defunding the police was a feminist issue. As we also reported, he's suggested government-run grocery stores for the city to lower prices. In other words, New York City is terribly close to making a huge mistake. Electing Cuomo is a huge mistake; electing Mamdani is suicide.

Benjamin Ryan reports for The New York Sun that Mamdani has even more campaign promises. He wants to spend $65 million of taxpayer money on "medical gender treatments" for both adults and minors in the city.

This editor isn't Muslim, so he's not sure if this will thrill the Islamic community backing Mamdani.

The sub-head to Ryan's article says Mamdani wants this funding "in the face of Trump and other right-wing attacks on such access."

Ryan's a health and science reporter and even has a little microscope emoji in his handle.

This is who they've chosen. They'll get what they vote for.

