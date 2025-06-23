NYC's Mayoral Race Goes Full Jihadi: DeSantis Braces for Blue-State Refugees to Flood Florida

With the news a terrorist supporter is now leading the race for New York City Mayor, Ron DeSantis is expecting the great migration from New York may pick up steam.

Shocking poll shows Mamdani overtaking Cuomo in NYC’s ranked choice primary https://t.co/yVVIdtfn5O pic.twitter.com/sL2ukmGeN2 — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2025

This City is going straight down the toilet if Mamdani wins.

Just when you thought Palm Beach real estate couldn’t go any higher… https://t.co/FAUcV2OrYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 23, 2025

It's easy to hold luxury beliefs when you have the means to leave at a moment's notice. https://t.co/1vBOt5j4De — For the Blue (@FortheBlue1) June 23, 2025

Rich progressives might hold luxury beliefs, but they certainly don't want to live them out.

Something is wrong here. Como is bad but this guy is far far worse. He is a Jihadi who openly admits it and basically brags about it. Are the people of New York just plain stupid or are there sinister things going on behind the scenes https://t.co/5VwIhc6fsF — John G (@JGandrallycat) June 23, 2025

It's beginning to look like they are plain stupid.

Financial capital of the world moving to Miami in 3, 2, 1... https://t.co/6dNvJ8LJMd — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) June 23, 2025

Republicans want Zohran to win. Any smart Dem realizes this https://t.co/K7ssAPStGq — (((Matt Boxer)))#СлаваУкраїні! 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@MattBoxer94) June 23, 2025

It might be the only way to shock New Yorkers into voting Republican again. They may just have to feel the pain of a horrific candidate like this.

There is already a pipeline of businesses and people going from New York to SE Florida.



If this socialist wins, the exodus will get bigger. https://t.co/I4eoIpcNox — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) June 23, 2025

No stay in New York please. Don’t come to Florida with your insane voting habits. https://t.co/ulF78k3laQ — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 23, 2025

That's the truly scary part. They've ruined New York. They can't be allowed to do the same to Florida.

Can we just make @RonDeSantis our forever Governor to protect us Floridians from the blue-state contagion? 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Esk4vjfhhX — Adrian 🏔️ 🏖️ (@YoAdrian1968) June 23, 2025

Hear me out: Alligator moat at the FL/GA line — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) June 23, 2025

That's a great idea!

Mamdani wants to essentially establish No Go Zones in NYC. He will bankrupt the city — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) June 23, 2025

He literally wants to keep police out of the most violent areas. That's how crazy this dude is.

Never more is there a time where the right has to get their act together and recognize they speak for the hard working law abiding masses of this country who believe in Capitalism. I look at NYC as a precursor of what’s to come. AOC looking like a leading candidate for the… — Frank Charles (@CharlesFrank65) June 23, 2025

This could be what breaks the whole Northeast. NYC is literally on the midst of its most dangerous election ever. — Roy Unfiltered (@Rmitchell75R) June 23, 2025

It really is not hyperbole.

Can we vet NYC refugees for how they'll vote before we allow them into Florida or do we call ICE on 'em? 🤪 — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) June 23, 2025

If only that was possible.