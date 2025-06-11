Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers...
White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles
DOD Confirms Woman in Uniform Protesting Trump Was Discharged in 2020
NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment
Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement...
Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine...
Riot Investigation Unleashed: Newsom Inflames Violence!
God Only Knows: Brian Wilson, Founder of the Beach Boys, Dead at 82
Rep. Sanchez Plays Laughable Gender Card to Dodge Inflation Facts in Heated Exchange...
Who Wants to Tell 'Em? ABC Affiliate Laments There Are More Troops in...
Chuck Todd's Sad the Trump Admin Only Wants to Create Division Instead of...
Trump's ICE Crackdown: DHS Sparks Social Media Frenzy with Call to Report Illegal...
Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines...
VIP
'Worth Framing'! Gavin Newsom Invoking the Founding Fathers Is a MASSIVE Fail

Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Fantasy: No Cops, Subway Shelters, and a Clown Show Looming for New York City

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani is running for Mayor of New York City. That job has mostly been held by lunatics as of late. He would fit right in if he won. For the sake of New Yorkers, they should hope he does not.

Advertisement

His latest ideas are getting rid of police officers in high crime areas and opening up homeless shelters in the subway. 

Leftists love police when they need them. They just don't want them around to help other people. 

Unfortunately, his poll numbers are improving. That's the scary part. 

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck deserve better. 

Recommended

Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers Some BRUTAL News
Doug P.
Advertisement

To be fair, there are tons of those kind of nepo babies in New York City. 

That would be worth paying for. 

Maybe he took the last 'Borat' movie a bit too seriously.

Political 'royalty' lied through their teeth, shoving COVID patients back with the elderly—disastrous. Both options are a nightmare.

Advertisement

It's very likely they will. 

Unfortunately, it's all too real. 

Sad to say, their recent decisions don't bode well. 

Tags: CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers Some BRUTAL News
Doug P.
White House Drops Video of the 'Rallies' Going on in Los Angeles
Brett T.
DOD Confirms Woman in Uniform Protesting Trump Was Discharged in 2020
Brett T.
Jesse Kelly, Twitter Troll Extraordinaire, Unleashes Chaos on Unsuspecting Law Enforcement Supporters
justmindy
Sen. John Kennedy Makes It Clear What Kind of an Intervention Rep. Maxine Waters Desperately Needs
Doug P.
NY Times' Headline About 'Limited' Impact From Trump's Tariffs Drips With Disappointment
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keep Rioting, It's Going Great! New Quinnipiac Poll on Dem Party Approval Delivers Some BRUTAL News Doug P.
Advertisement