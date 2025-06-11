Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Fantasy: No Cops, Subway Shelters, and a Clown Show Looming for New York City

Zohran Mamdani is running for Mayor of New York City. That job has mostly been held by lunatics as of late. He would fit right in if he won. For the sake of New Yorkers, they should hope he does not.

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani thinks the NYPD should be removed specifically from high-crime areas.



He says that’s as mayor, he’d replace cops with social workers—and turn the subway into a network of homeless shelters.



pic.twitter.com/Vzs3CWgI3U — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 11, 2025

His latest ideas are getting rid of police officers in high crime areas and opening up homeless shelters in the subway.

Is he pledging not to call the cops next time his home is broken into or his car (that Mommy paid for) is stolen? https://t.co/Et2SevvrNj — @bkfuturist (@BKFuturist) June 11, 2025

Leftists love police when they need them. They just don't want them around to help other people.

What a joke. Who is voting for this clown? https://t.co/1cY8hBEO31 — Morphius (@morphius007) June 11, 2025

Unfortunately, his poll numbers are improving. That's the scary part.

Since US polling largely sucks a part of me thinks they’re overestimating his support because he seems to only be winning over white college educated voters and….thats it. https://t.co/yuHlvixf3m — Kipper (@KipperkipKipper) June 11, 2025

To be fair, there are tons of those kind of nepo babies in New York City.

How stupid does someone have to be to vote for this maggot? https://t.co/FvskBrL287 — VitaMan (@vitamansteve) June 11, 2025

New York has a choice in the upcoming election - Political Royalty or a Palestinian terror supporter. Tough decisions. https://t.co/uXtMhJb31y — Hated Jay 🏀 (@JAYMKTG) June 11, 2025

Political 'royalty' lied through their teeth, shoving COVID patients back with the elderly—disastrous. Both options are a nightmare.

The New York people are gonna be stupid and vote for this communist https://t.co/bNGe4hGfZ8 — Lil Ambyy ( Parody ) 🤭 (@PastaInequality) June 11, 2025

It's very likely they will.

Take police away from areas where crimes occur - what could go wrong? https://t.co/ygJVrXw7i7 — Charles Brown (@Brown52Charles) June 11, 2025

How could anyone with a brain vote for this guy? If he becomes mayor NYC is gone. — juliana 🎗️ (@Juliana_Ahavah) June 11, 2025

The New York mayors race is simultaneously an IQ test. Best of luck, New York City. — HEADLINES Etc. *Stop The Cultural Decline* (@HEADLINES_Etc) June 11, 2025

Sad to say, their recent decisions don't bode well.