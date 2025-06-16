Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue States Is Clear

Whoever is writing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's social media posts should probably take a break. We understand that Newsom has his eye on 2028, but we wouldn't dare suggest to him that he do more than post on X and host his podcast. A couple of weeks ago, he told Sen. Tommy Tuberville to "stick to football, bro," informing him that Alabama's homicide rate is three times that of California's. On Monday, he told Missouri Rep. Jason Smith to mind his own business by informing him that his state's homicide rate is 117 percent higher than California's.

Advertisement

Your state’s homicide rate is 117% higher than California’s. https://t.co/3cJB702klb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 16, 2025

The reason California’s homicide rate is lower, is because the majority of California’s law enforcement agencies don’t report crime data to the FBI.



Gavin Newsom doesn’t want you to know that. https://t.co/QaPfSTsBtH pic.twitter.com/NfXwcFLZsy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2025

A proposed Community Note on Newsom's post claims that 51 percent of California's law enforcement agencies fail to report to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program.

Mad Maxine Waters has been on the ground in Los Angeles and says there is no violence taking place there, aside from "one or two people" stirring things up.

It sounds like it's all sunshine and rainbows in California for those whose houses didn't burn down.

So when President Trump posted this to Truth Social, Newsom said it clearly laid out Trump's plan to "incite violence and chaos in blue states." We'd believed that blue states, and blue cities in red states, already had plenty of violence and chaos, but as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares, the rioting would never have started if he hadn't sent in the National Guard to protect an ICE facility. It's all his fault … and part of his plan, so he can militarize blue cities and consolidate power.

His plan is clear: Incite violence and chaos in blue states, have an excuse to militarize our cities, demonize his opponents, keep breaking the law and consolidate power.



It’s illegal and we will not let it stand. pic.twitter.com/zgyCiv1pu3 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 16, 2025

What exactly isn't legal, and what are you going to do about it, governor? Post more?

"Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt"



Gavin read the book no doubt. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) June 16, 2025

So when red states enforce immigration law, it’s “illegal,” but when blue states defy federal law with sanctuary policies, that’s somehow heroic? You don’t get to pick and choose the law based on your politics. Americans are tired of the double standards. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) June 16, 2025

Enforcing immigration law isn’t illegal — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 16, 2025

Confession through projection — Theresa (@br24532) June 16, 2025

Where’s the illegal part? The only illegal things I see are illegal immigrants. — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) June 16, 2025

Enforcing immigration law isn’t illegal



Stop lying — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) June 16, 2025

Trump is trying to incite violence by arresting illegal aliens where they've congregated, which is in big blue sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Newsom knows that otherwise peaceful Californians and illegal aliens will be driven to set cars on fire and throw Molotov cocktails at police by this enforcement of the law.

His plan is clear: To clean up the states where the state leadership has failed miserably. Not only is it a risk to California residents, which President Trump is forced to protect because its governor, Gavin Newsom, sure isn't capable. It also puts the entire country at risk. — Calamity Jane (@mugsysway) June 16, 2025

Advertisement

Your plan is clear, and incite violence, allow violence, and have zero accountability or consequences. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 16, 2025

The plan is clear. Remove illegal immigrants, this isn't hard. — Buddhist Prodigy (@ADAProdigy) June 16, 2025

Bud you're talking about yourself! Don't get mad because he is doing what you should have from day one.

You are pathetic! — Parker Fields (@Parker17305992) June 16, 2025

So, will you ask protesters to stay off the streets for the sake of the rest of the people? — Tim (@1Tim6_1) June 16, 2025

Why are Californians, with their remarkably low homicide rate, so easily incited to violence? Tell them to stop rioting, maybe?

***