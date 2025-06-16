VIP
Gov. Gavin Newsom Says Trump's Plan to Incite Violence and Chaos in Blue States Is Clear

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 16, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Whoever is writing California Gov. Gavin Newsom's social media posts should probably take a break. We understand that Newsom has his eye on 2028, but we wouldn't dare suggest to him that he do more than post on X and host his podcast. A couple of weeks ago, he told Sen. Tommy Tuberville to "stick to football, bro," informing him that Alabama's homicide rate is three times that of California's. On Monday, he told Missouri Rep. Jason Smith to mind his own business by informing him that his state's homicide rate is 117 percent higher than California's.

A proposed Community Note on Newsom's post claims that 51 percent of California's law enforcement agencies fail to report to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program.

Mad Maxine Waters has been on the ground in Los Angeles and says there is no violence taking place there, aside from "one or two people" stirring things up.

It sounds like it's all sunshine and rainbows in California for those whose houses didn't burn down.

So when President Trump posted this to Truth Social, Newsom said it clearly laid out Trump's plan to "incite violence and chaos in blue states." We'd believed that blue states, and blue cities in red states, already had plenty of violence and chaos, but as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declares, the rioting would never have started if he hadn't sent in the National Guard to protect an ICE facility. It's all his fault … and part of his plan, so he can militarize blue cities and consolidate power.

What exactly isn't legal, and what are you going to do about it, governor? Post more?

Trump is trying to incite violence by arresting illegal aliens where they've congregated, which is in big blue sanctuary cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Newsom knows that otherwise peaceful Californians and illegal aliens will be driven to set cars on fire and throw Molotov cocktails at police by this enforcement of the law.

Why are Californians, with their remarkably low homicide rate, so easily incited to violence? Tell them to stop rioting, maybe?

***

 

Tags: CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

