Cringey Crunch: Eric Swalwell Releases Bizarre TACO Video to Capitalize on Lame Dem...
VIP
Dem Jamie Raskin Sees Colorado Terrorist Attack as a Perfect Opportunity to Take...
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with...
VIP
Queer Girl Proud of Boy Dominating Girls’ Track and Field
WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
VIP
Leftist Violence Is In Full Bloom
Keith Olbermann Tells Stephen Miller He Has Blood on His Hands From Boulder...
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA...
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who...
The Hill: American-Born Children Are Getting Caught Up in Parents' Deportations
Tiny Violin Time! New York Times Is SAD Poland Elected a 'Nationalist' Who'll...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Wrecks the Supreme Court on Its Priorities
They've Learned NOTHING: AP Runs ANOTHER Anti-Israel Headline a Day After Attack on...

Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum

Brett T. | 12:00 AM on June 03, 2025
Meme

As our own Warren Squire reported on May 21, two Israeli Embassy staff members in their twenties, who were about to get engaged, were shot and killed at a Young Diplomats event sponsored by the American Jewish Committee. The New York Times, which reported that the suspect shouted "free Palestine," said the killer's motive couldn't be determined.

Advertisement

The pro-Hamas crowd either seems to have returned or never went away, and the media just stopped covering them. In what could have been much worse, a bunch of pro-Hamas drones stormed the stage at the National Security Forum as Navy Secretary John Phelan was speaking.

That really helped their cause, we'll bet.

Who was leading the security detail at the National Security Forum? That doesn't inspire confidence.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Between this and the horrific Molotov cocktail attack on a bunch of Jews in Boulder, Colorado, we're really getting tired of these pro-Palestina nuts.

***

Tags: PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Diving Dogs: Father and Son Golden Retrievers' Swimming Pool Patience Pays Off with a Splash! (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Fraternities Reportedly Not Eager to Host Dems’ New ‘Code Talker’
Brett T.
WHAT Is This Headline?! NBC News Goes to Great Lengths to Spin Who the Victims Were In Boulder, CO Attack
Amy Curtis
WaPo: Reason for Drop in Fentanyl Seizures at Border Is a Mystery
Brett T.
Self Awareness FAIL of the Day: Here's What John Brennan's Worried the CIA & FBI Will Become Under Trump
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement