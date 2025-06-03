Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Stage at National Security Forum

As our own Warren Squire reported on May 21, two Israeli Embassy staff members in their twenties, who were about to get engaged, were shot and killed at a Young Diplomats event sponsored by the American Jewish Committee. The New York Times, which reported that the suspect shouted "free Palestine," said the killer's motive couldn't be determined.
The pro-Hamas crowd either seems to have returned or never went away, and the media just stopped covering them. In what could have been much worse, a bunch of pro-Hamas drones stormed the stage at the National Security Forum as Navy Secretary John Phelan was speaking.
🚨 #BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protestors just JUMPED ON STAGE while Navy Secretary John Phelan was speaking— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2025
How were these degenerates allowed to get so close to the Secretary of the Navy at a NATIONAL SECURITY FORUM?
They’re going to end up “taking out” an official next. pic.twitter.com/tqaqIAL8U4
That really helped their cause, we'll bet.
Why did it take so long to get them out?!— Jeri Dawn (@4JeriDawn) June 2, 2025
I’m wondering the same thing. They left the Navy Secretary completely exposed too.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2025
Who was leading that security detail? Unacceptable!— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 2, 2025
Who was leading the security detail at the National Security Forum? That doesn't inspire confidence.
There people are so tiresome.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) June 2, 2025
I’m done with the entire free-Palestine movement. Violent petulant leftists.
Anyone who defends these people deserves to be mocked endlessly.
Recommended
They're a problem.— TK Jay (@TKJay15) June 2, 2025
Stop being gentle with them. The minute they stepped on stage, they’re a threat, treat them like a threat.— Angrygrizzlybear 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@northernvolsfan) June 2, 2025
Is this a skit? Why would the security be pulling on the sign and not just lifting the person up and hauling them out.— WyoKatherine (@WyoKat262) June 2, 2025
That definitely was not security “escorting” them off stage.— JB (@Hellnbacknurse) June 2, 2025
Question: who gave this group the heads up and who let them in?— Alina (@alinainmiami) June 2, 2025
Between this and the horrific Molotov cocktail attack on a bunch of Jews in Boulder, Colorado, we're really getting tired of these pro-Palestina nuts.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member