WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story Sooner If It Were Trump

As Twitchy reported earlier, NewsBusters came up with a great supercut of the media not hesitating to question if President Donald Trump had early-onset dementia or possibly heart disease during his first term. And yet they never questioned President Joe Biden's cognitive health; instead, they defended him from Republican misinformation and "cheap fakes." "Original Sin" co-author Jake Tapper blew up at Lara Trump for making fun of Biden's lifelong stutter.

Continuing his book tour, Tapper found himself on a podcast with Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, who asked if the media would have gotten to the story more quickly if it had been Trump and not Biden.

🚨WAPO COLUMNIST MEGAN MCARDLE: "Jake, I would like to ask you: Do you think the media would have gotten this story sooner if it was Trump?"



TAPPER: "I don’t actually because, um *pause* these health issues are really sensitive to talk about and report."



Do you find his answer… pic.twitter.com/4X1S089Yno — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 31, 2025

Yeah, really sensitive to talk about and report. Again, we refer you to the montage of talking heads questioning if Trump had Alzheimer's.

The legacy media would have 100% jumped on this story if it was about Trumppic.twitter.com/7ioZoA4Rqi — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 31, 2025

CNN had a two week long new cycle, wrote several pieces and even had a neurologist on because Trump walked down a ramp slowly https://t.co/YMz0tArbs1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 31, 2025

Jake is what my ancestors called, "a liar." pic.twitter.com/MLBkcVbgB2 — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) May 31, 2025

"Trump's Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions."

@asymmetricinfo is too nice to call Jake a liar to his face. It's also why everybody is so done with this performative BS. Anyone with two brain cells who has followed politics in recent years knows this is not just a lie, but gaslighting which is unforgivable from journalists. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 31, 2025

I never thought he was the biggest fraud of the Left. Now it’s obvious. — Lauchlin 💊 (@LauchlinB) May 31, 2025

Everyone who sees Jake speak pic.twitter.com/CwuZGsUcLl — QEInfinity (@QEInfinity1) May 31, 2025

Modern day liar and fraud @jaketapper — 🌹LillianChristine🌹 (@LboundT) May 31, 2025

@jaketapper is only worth incessant public ridicule for all time. — Rob Alberts (@robertjalberts) May 31, 2025

It is entirely disingenuous. Had this been Trump, it would have been on the news 24/7. — Cym (@cymg769) May 31, 2025

It was on the news 24/7. Remember CNN's Brian Stelter hosting Bandy X. Lee, who thought Trump should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Okay, someone who cares about him needs to get Jake Tapper off the air for a rest. — GenXJoint (@GenXJoint) May 31, 2025

We're beginning to question Tapper's mental acuity.

They’d be all over it if Trump was involved no question about it — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) May 31, 2025

He has the strongest case of cognitive dissonance I’ve ever seen — Seppie (@Seppie123456) May 31, 2025

That's putting it generously.

They went crazy over a cautious walk down an Icy ramp and a hand shaking while drinking water

Had body language experts and cognitive experts lined up for multiple appearances on their networks

Super short memories — Renold Happel (@renhtin) May 31, 2025

They don't seem to realize we have the video. They can't just lie their way out of this.

