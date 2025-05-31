WaPo Columnist Asks Jake Tapper If He Would Have Gotten to the Story Sooner If It Were Trump

Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transp...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 31, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

As Twitchy reported earlier, NewsBusters came up with a great supercut of the media not hesitating to question if President Donald Trump had early-onset dementia or possibly heart disease during his first term. And yet they never questioned President Joe Biden's cognitive health; instead, they defended him from Republican misinformation and "cheap fakes." "Original Sin" co-author Jake Tapper blew up at Lara Trump for making fun of Biden's lifelong stutter.

Continuing his book tour, Tapper found himself on a podcast with Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle, who asked if the media would have gotten to the story more quickly if it had been Trump and not Biden. 

Yeah, really sensitive to talk about and report. Again, we refer you to the montage of talking heads questioning if Trump had Alzheimer's.

"Trump's Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions."

It was on the news 24/7. Remember CNN's Brian Stelter hosting Bandy X. Lee, who thought Trump should be put in a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

We're beginning to question Tapper's mental acuity.

That's putting it generously.

They don't seem to realize we have the video. They can't just lie their way out of this.

