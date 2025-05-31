Supercut Shows Media Claiming Trump Had Early Onset Dementia, Heart Disease

Chuck Todd Insists the Democrat Party, Not the Media, Is to Blame for...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 31, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson continue their pathetic media blitz to pimp their book, "Original Sin," it's informative to look back at President Donald Trump's first term. Tapper and Thompson insist that the White House was responsible for the cover-up of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, and they were just duped, despite allegedly being professional journalists. So, they never questioned it … until after the Democrats had lost the presidential election. Then, suddenly, 200 people wanted to come forward and tell their stories of Biden forgetting names and wandering off.

NewsBusters has posted a supercut from Trump's first term showing that the media at the time had no qualms whatsoever about asking if Trump had early-onset dementia or heart disease, questions they never thought to ask about Biden.

The post continues:

… this country. And I’m not being dramatic. And I’m not being hyperbolic. I just don’t know how else to come to terms with the fact that we have an entire media class that actively coordinates lies in order to deceive the American people.

It really is that simple. The media actively tries to undermine Trump while helping the White House cover up Biden's cognitive decline.

Earlier this week, The New Republic ran a piece questioning Trump's cognitive decline after a series of "multiple weird rants." And he misspoke and said “cryptologic” instead of “cryptologist” during a speech. So yeah, they're still at it.

Trump actually works full time, not just between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when his brain is somewhat reliable.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HEALTH MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH

