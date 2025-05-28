Idris Elba Proposes Kitchen Knives With No Points to Reduce Knife Crime

Chris Cillizza Keeps Digging as More of the Truth About Joe Biden Is...
Brett T. | 8:45 PM on May 28, 2025
AP Photo/FILE

This editor really respects Idris Elba as an actor. He was fantastic in "Luthor" and would make a fine James Bond. James Bond, though, carries and gun and is licensed to kill. Though the United Kingdom likes to rub America's gun crime statistics in our faces, Britain has a terrible scourge of knife crime. Police have raided charity shops, confiscating knives (and rusty spoons) and set up "knife amnesty bins" around London so people can rid themselves of sharp objects.

In 2018, London Mayor Sadiq Khan imposed a knife ban in the capital:

In 2019, Conservative Member of Parliament Scott Mann suggested that a GPS tracking device be fitted in every knife handle. "It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns," he said.

Just this year, Prime Minister Kier Starmer promised a crackdown on knives. The BBC reported that England and Wales would be required to report any bulk or suspicious knife purchases to police, the jail term for selling weapons to under-18s would increase from six months to two years, and a new policing unit backed with £1m of funding to monitor for weapons being sold illegally on social media would also be created.

But back to Elba. He was asked by BBC Radio 4 about knife crime, and while he's for a sword registry so that you can get a license for your grandpa's sword from World War II, he wonders if kitchen knives really needed a pointy end.

He should know that Starmer promised that ninja swords would be banned by this summer.

How about kitchen knives without pointy ends and a GPS unit embedded in the handle?

***

 

Tags: KNIFE UNITED KINGDOM

