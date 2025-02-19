Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Things You Should Hear About, but Aren’t

Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 19, 2025
Sky News

Here in the United States, we have to continually fight off people who would deprive us of our Second Amendment rights. In the United Kingdom, though, they have knife-grabbers instead of gun-grabbers. 

Knife crime in the U.K., especially in London, has been a problem for several years now. We've done several reports on how the U.K. government is trying to deal with this crisis. In 2019, Conservative Member of Parliament Scott Mann suggested that a GPS tracking device be fitted in every knife handle. "It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns," he said.

Police have set up "knife amnesty bins" where good citizens can deposit sharp utensils so they don't fall into the wrong hands. It turns out those amnesty bins were a favorite target of criminals. Police have also been posting photos online of gardening tools that could prove dangerous. Many sharp eyes noticed the spoon in this haul taken from a charity shop for disabled people:

Back in 2018, Slate even published a "Republicans pounce story" on "Why so many American conservatives are worked up over London’s knife murders."

It's 2025, and the U.K. is still dealing with knife crime. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a "Ronan's Law," cracking down on online knife sales. The law is named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was murdered with a knife in 2022.

The BBC reports:

The new measures announced by the government will be known as Ronan's Law - after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was murdered close to his home three years ago after being stabbed in the back and chest in a case of mistaken identity.

… 

It comes as policing minister, Dame Diana Johnson on Thursday pledged all potential avenues will be explored as part of the government's mission to halve knife crime over the next decade.

England and Wales will be required to report any bulk or suspicious knife purchases to police.

The jail term for selling weapons to under-18s will increase from six months to two years and a new policing unit backed with £1m of funding to monitor for weapons being sold illegally on social media will also be created.

Oh, it's real. And so is this:

Good citizens will gnaw at it with their hands, having surrendered their steak knives to the knife amnesty bins.

Some evil racists are trying to tie the increase in knife crime to the increase in illegal immigration, but you're not allowed to say that online in the U.K.

If only those bobbies had followed Germany's advice and carried towels with them:


Sigh.

***

