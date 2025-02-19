Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic

Here in the United States, we have to continually fight off people who would deprive us of our Second Amendment rights. In the United Kingdom, though, they have knife-grabbers instead of gun-grabbers.

Advertisement

Knife crime in the U.K., especially in London, has been a problem for several years now. We've done several reports on how the U.K. government is trying to deal with this crisis. In 2019, Conservative Member of Parliament Scott Mann suggested that a GPS tracking device be fitted in every knife handle. "It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns," he said.

Police have set up "knife amnesty bins" where good citizens can deposit sharp utensils so they don't fall into the wrong hands. It turns out those amnesty bins were a favorite target of criminals. Police have also been posting photos online of gardening tools that could prove dangerous. Many sharp eyes noticed the spoon in this haul taken from a charity shop for disabled people:

Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps,dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely pic.twitter.com/GNfxZd6iGd — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) May 14, 2019

Back in 2018, Slate even published a "Republicans pounce story" on "Why so many American conservatives are worked up over London’s knife murders."

It's 2025, and the U.K. is still dealing with knife crime. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a "Ronan's Law," cracking down on online knife sales. The law is named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was murdered with a knife in 2022.

Ronan Kanda's brutal murder, a result of knives bought illegally online, should never have happened.



Working with his family, my government promised the toughest crackdown yet on knife sales online – and that’s exactly what we will deliver.https://t.co/ZXp2CKz0Lr — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 19, 2025

The BBC reports:

The new measures announced by the government will be known as Ronan's Law - after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda who was murdered close to his home three years ago after being stabbed in the back and chest in a case of mistaken identity. … It comes as policing minister, Dame Diana Johnson on Thursday pledged all potential avenues will be explored as part of the government's mission to halve knife crime over the next decade. … England and Wales will be required to report any bulk or suspicious knife purchases to police. The jail term for selling weapons to under-18s will increase from six months to two years and a new policing unit backed with £1m of funding to monitor for weapons being sold illegally on social media will also be created.

This cannot possibly be real. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 19, 2025

Oh, it's real. And so is this:

Too many young lives have been lost to knife crime.



That’s why this Labour Government is taking action with the toughest-ever restrictions on online knife sales—closing loopholes and keeping dangerous weapons off our streets. pic.twitter.com/fJSbbwWi6w — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) February 19, 2025

Kitchen knifes aren't the problem, it's the people doing the stabbing that I'm worried about. — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 19, 2025

Absolute clowns. pic.twitter.com/wMPbQc7Fx8 — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) February 19, 2025

Thought this was parody — Chad Stifflin (@StifflinChad) February 19, 2025

LOL.



To all you Brits out there, laughing at this ridiculous post could get you arrested in your country, so I laugh at it for you.



You're welcome. — OldSchool (@0ldSch00l13) February 19, 2025

Advertisement

I've had steak in UK, how will people eat it? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 19, 2025

Good citizens will gnaw at it with their hands, having surrendered their steak knives to the knife amnesty bins.

Imagine thinking this would work. — Daniel Priestley (@DanielPriestley) February 19, 2025

Some evil racists are trying to tie the increase in knife crime to the increase in illegal immigration, but you're not allowed to say that online in the U.K.

Police show up to arrest a knife-waving cultural enricher that the British men have been complaining about on social media.pic.twitter.com/FGUGWtTSxC — mark (@rhapsodyboard) February 17, 2025

If only those bobbies had followed Germany's advice and carried towels with them:

In Germany they teach you to defend yourself from a man with a knife with a towel. It seems like a joke but it's not. pic.twitter.com/eXOdar0TCN — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 16, 2025





Sigh.

***