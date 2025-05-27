Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X

Tommy Robinson is a "far-right extremist" from the United Kingdom. As we reported last year, Robinson was arrested in Canada for speaking at a peaceful demonstration against censorship and government overreach, or, as the state put it, giving an "anti-Islam speech." Newspapers reported that Robinson, who was on a speaking tour, was arrested on "suspicion of immigration offenses."

A few months later, he was arrested in the U.K. for terrorism, the day after giving a speech against mass migration. Ironically, he was arrested for screening his documentary, "Silenced."

Robinson was released from prison on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to 18 months for contempt of court. He immediately put on a MEGA hat and thanked Elon Musk for giving us a free speech platform, X.

🚨 Tommy Robinson is out of prison and put on his MEGA Hat “Make England Great Again” pic.twitter.com/jryChg8wRv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 27, 2025

BREAKING: Tommy Robinson has just been released from prison, and the first thing he did was thank Elon Musk for allowing free speech on X. pic.twitter.com/ksrRwva6jT — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 27, 2025

Tommy Robinson says thank you to Elon Musk: “I have to say a thank you to Elon Musk, because without X, if we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied. No one would have got any other narrative.” — Obeydul Haque🎀 (@obeydulX) May 27, 2025

Robinson will be back in court in June to defend himself against a lawsuit from two Daily Mail reporters.

The second thing he did was get a shave and a haircut:

From hobo to hero.



The man is back!!!! pic.twitter.com/U77xlNjCQn — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 27, 2025

