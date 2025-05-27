Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
Brett T. | 5:15 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitter

Tommy Robinson is a "far-right extremist" from the United Kingdom. As we reported last year, Robinson was arrested in Canada for speaking at a peaceful demonstration against censorship and government overreach, or, as the state put it, giving an "anti-Islam speech." Newspapers reported that Robinson, who was on a speaking tour, was arrested on "suspicion of immigration offenses." 

A few months later, he was arrested in the U.K. for terrorism, the day after giving a speech against mass migration. Ironically, he was arrested for screening his documentary, "Silenced."

Robinson was released from prison on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to 18 months for contempt of court. He immediately put on a MEGA hat and thanked Elon Musk for giving us a free speech platform, X.

Robinson will be back in court in June to defend himself against a lawsuit from two Daily Mail reporters.

The second thing he did was get a shave and a haircut:

***

 

 

