Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of Two Bidens

As Twitchy reported, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has backtracked on his statement in March of 2024 that "this version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever," and "F you if you can't handle the truth." "I was obviously wrong," he admitted this week, in a discussion of Jake Tapper's and Alex Thompson's book, "Original Sin," detailing the White House cover-up of Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Tapper and Thompson are still pimping their book — we wonder how much in free airtime they've gotten to promote it — and the two made an interesting observation in light of Scarborough's comments. "There were two Joe Bidens," Tapper now says, with Thompson adding that the White House was "propping up the best version of him."

Here's Tapper claiming there was a "functioning" and a "non-functioning" Biden on "Washington Week With The Atlantic" on taxpayer-funded PBS:

.@jaketapper: "There were two Joe Bidens. There was the fine Joe Biden that we just saw in that clip right there, and then there was the non-functioning Biden that we saw during the debate."@AlexThomp: "They were propping up the best version of him." pic.twitter.com/rLuOZK1A7a — Washington Week with The Atlantic | PBS (@washingtonweek) May 24, 2025

"If the media had done a better job," says Axios reporter Thompson, sitting next to CNN anchor Tapper.

Weird, no stutter from the clip in 2016. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2025

You guys are such frauds. In a sane world your "careers" would be over.



You no longer have even a shred of credibility. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 24, 2025

How many Jake Tappers are there? — Robert Anderson (@ProfRobAnderson) May 24, 2025

Well, there was the Jake Tapper who exploded at Lara Trump in 2020 for "mocking his stutter," and there's the Jake Tapper trying to sell a book about how the press was duped by the White House.

Both of you should just quit in disgrace. You played a DIRECT role in this and now you're performing a largely ineffective whitewash. Just go away. — Monocle Man (@MonocleMan1) May 24, 2025

If only we had actual reporters who could’ve figured this out. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) May 24, 2025

Now you're acting like no one saw any change in Joe Biden between 2016 and 2024.



Sure.

Keep pretending the 2020 Joe Biden never happened. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 24, 2025

Basement Biden.

Tapper and all the journalists covered up for Biden. Now they are trying to control the post mortem and use it as an excuse to go after Trump. Journalists are activists. They are pure scum. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) May 24, 2025

Tapper's career is over. He exposed his own lying about Biden's decline. "Our reporting" pretends he didn't see it for himself like the rest of us. He put his finger on the scale to help Democrats, and now he's gaslighting us. "they were proping him up" is like he didn't know!! — Rando Coleman (@RandoColeman) May 24, 2025

Advertisement

Sadly, Tapper's career isn't over. His credibility is over, though.

"They" were propping him up? No, you were propping him up. — Johnny Flyover 🇺🇸 (@JohnFlyover) May 24, 2025

No, the White House was just doing such an effective job of propping him up that Tapper and Thompson just didn't see the other Biden. That's their story, and they're sticking to it.

***