Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a...
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30...
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a...
VIP
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged...
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...
Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His...
Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem...
Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run...
VIP
Predictable Pivot: Tapper’s Biden Book is Now an Excuse to Go After Trump’s...
Decade Old Video of Biden Shows Him Joking of Faking Prostate Cancer...
US Steel Staying Put: President Trump Green Lights Deal With Nippon

Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of Two Bidens

Brett T. | 3:40 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Twitchy reported, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has backtracked on his statement in March of 2024 that "this version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever," and "F you if you can't handle the truth." "I was obviously wrong," he admitted this week, in a discussion of Jake Tapper's and Alex Thompson's book, "Original Sin," detailing the White House cover-up of Joe Biden's cognitive decline.

Advertisement

Tapper and Thompson are still pimping their book — we wonder how much in free airtime they've gotten to promote it — and the two made an interesting observation in light of Scarborough's comments. "There were two Joe Bidens," Tapper now says, with Thompson adding that the White House was "propping up the best version of him."

Here's Tapper claiming there was a "functioning" and a "non-functioning" Biden on "Washington Week With The Atlantic" on taxpayer-funded PBS:

"If the media had done a better job," says Axios reporter Thompson, sitting next to CNN anchor Tapper.

Recommended

Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, there was the Jake Tapper who exploded at Lara Trump in 2020 for "mocking his stutter," and there's the Jake Tapper trying to sell a book about how the press was duped by the White House.

Basement Biden.

Advertisement

Sadly, Tapper's career isn't over. His credibility is over, though.

No, the White House was just doing such an effective job of propping him up that Tapper and Thompson just didn't see the other Biden. That's their story, and they're sticking to it.

***

Tags: BOOK JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a MASSIVE (and Deserved) Dragging
Amy Curtis
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About Freedom of the Press
Doug P.
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30 an Hour Minimum Wage Law
Amy Curtis
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His ‘Journalistic’ Cowardice
Warren Squire
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost of Security for Tom Homan
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark Grateful Calvin
Advertisement