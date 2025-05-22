Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale

VIP


Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, the mainstream media all settled on their word of the day: "ambush." You see, President Donald Trump ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation by dimming the lights in the Oval Office and showing him a video of the EFF Party saying and singing "Kill the Boer" and of the white crosses planted in memory of white farmers who'd been killed. 

This was after the media leaped to tell us all that Trump's claims of white genocide in South Africa were "unfounded," "unsubstantiated," "baseless," "false," and "misleading." They all got the memo. CNN brought on an "expert" and said people who were "weaponizing" videos of the "Kill the Boer, the farmer" song didn't understand the historical context.

If Trump was guilty of an ambush, it was in stark contrast to his predecessor. When President Joe Biden hosted Ramaphosa, he recalled his tale of being arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela. OK, so he wasn't arrested. He was asked to go through a separate door.

Biden just wanted to a a friendly conversation over a pudding cup; he wasn't about to tackle anything controversial. And certainly not ambush his guest.

