Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale

As Twitchy reported earlier, the mainstream media all settled on their word of the day: "ambush." You see, President Donald Trump ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation by dimming the lights in the Oval Office and showing him a video of the EFF Party saying and singing "Kill the Boer" and of the white crosses planted in memory of white farmers who'd been killed.

Fake News Word of the Day: “Ambush!" pic.twitter.com/uAfLjgEh9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

This was after the media leaped to tell us all that Trump's claims of white genocide in South Africa were "unfounded," "unsubstantiated," "baseless," "false," and "misleading." They all got the memo. CNN brought on an "expert" and said people who were "weaponizing" videos of the "Kill the Boer, the farmer" song didn't understand the historical context.

If Trump was guilty of an ambush, it was in stark contrast to his predecessor. When President Joe Biden hosted Ramaphosa, he recalled his tale of being arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela. OK, so he wasn't arrested. He was asked to go through a separate door.

They said when Biden took office that the "adults were back in charge."



South African President Ramaphosa visited both President Biden and President Trump. Biden told Ramaphosa one of his made up stories. Trump called out genocide. pic.twitter.com/st8etqT8Hm — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 21, 2025

Trump is slightly different from Biden — Chance McClain (@TexasChance) May 21, 2025

There’s a new sheriff in town. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 21, 2025

The contrast is astounding! — Freedomfromflatlines (@Deluxe947) May 22, 2025

I think I can confidently now say, the adults are now back in charge. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 20, 2025

South African President Ramaphosa visited both President Biden and President Trump.

@JoeBiden told Ramaphosa one of his made up stories.



President @realDonaldTrump called out genocide. — Rob O Ben (@1RoboBen) May 21, 2025

Biden just wanted to a a friendly conversation over a pudding cup; he wasn't about to tackle anything controversial. And certainly not ambush his guest.

