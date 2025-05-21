CNN Says People Citing the ‘Kill the Boer’ Song Lack Historical Context

President Donald Trump had a special surprise for South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House on Wednesday. He dimmed the lights and showed a video of African leaders calling to kill white South Africans. As our own Doug Powers recently pointed out, the memo went out quickly to the legacy media. ABC News called Trump's claims of white genocide "unfounded." The New York Times called the video "false." PBS reported that the videos were "misleading." CNN called the claims "unsubstantiated."

Speaking of CNN, they had a guest queued up and ready to claim that the EFF Party singing "Kill the Boer, the farmer" at political rallies was being "weaponized" and lacked historical context.

Here's the song, by the way:

Meanwhile in South Africa: “KiII the boer, the farmer” pic.twitter.com/pFOBxqtx6c — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

So, we're not supposed to take that literally, why, exactly?

CNN attempts to explain why the “K*ll the Boer” song being sung by South African political leaders would “potentially appear to be more literal" for people lacking "historical context." pic.twitter.com/UbBxvVL7pC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

Always taking the wrong side. Not surprised. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 21, 2025

Again, legacy media insists you ignore your eyes, your ears and any modicum of common sense — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 21, 2025

Next, the media will be telling us why the killing of white South Africans is a good thing. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 21, 2025

Heck, people went on TikTok as soon as white refugees landed in America and threatened them on TikTok.

I feel so enlightened now.😶 — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) May 21, 2025

Coincidentally, when it was brought back murders on farms on Afrikaners also increased. — Ellick J Botha (@j_ellick) May 21, 2025

Oh you mean the context where they previously killed the Boers? — DeusVult45/47 (@Therman8R) May 21, 2025

CNN would scream bloody murder if they heard a white American singing, "I Wish I Was in Dixie Land." You have to understand the historical context, you see.

'no need to pay attention to the literal meaning' - give me a break. — Jiggsy (@KCman1988) May 21, 2025

Trump brought receipts:

As we said, every mainstream media outlet is putting its spin on Trump's unfounded, unsubstantiated, and misleading videos. CNN was ready to go.

