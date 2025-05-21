Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capa...
CNN Says People Citing the ‘Kill the Boer’ Song Lack Historical Context

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on May 21, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump had a special surprise for South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the White House on Wednesday. He dimmed the lights and showed a video of African leaders calling to kill white South Africans. As our own Doug Powers recently pointed out, the memo went out quickly to the legacy media. ABC News called Trump's claims of white genocide "unfounded." The New York Times called the video "false." PBS reported that the videos were "misleading." CNN called the claims "unsubstantiated." 

Speaking of CNN, they had a guest queued up and ready to claim that the EFF Party singing "Kill the Boer, the farmer" at political rallies was being "weaponized" and lacked historical context.

Here's the song, by the way:

So, we're not supposed to take that literally, why, exactly?

Heck, people went on TikTok as soon as white refugees landed in America and threatened them on TikTok.

CNN would scream bloody murder if they heard a white American singing, "I Wish I Was in Dixie Land." You have to understand the historical context, you see.

Trump brought receipts:

As we said, every mainstream media outlet is putting its spin on Trump's unfounded, unsubstantiated, and misleading videos. CNN was ready to go.

