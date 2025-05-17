'Empath' Filled With Hate Challenges Sec. Kristi Noem to a Fight: 'Come Get Me'

This editor will never understand TikTok. Before, people used to keep their insane thoughts to themselves, or they vented to their cats. Now they set up an iPhone and record threats and post them publicly. These people have a need to be recognized as the psychopaths they are. Well, maybe psycopath is a strong word, as the woman who posted this video claims she's an "empath" and it's very strange for her to feel hate. But she hates DHS Secretary Kristi Noem even more than she hates President Donald Trump and has challenged her to a fight. Not a debate, a fight.

So this lady wants to fight Secretary Kristi Noem. pic.twitter.com/OuGQO3mYmP — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 17, 2025

The eyes. It’s always the eyes. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 17, 2025

Crazy eyes.

I’ll be your huckleberry. — Saucy Sophia (@SaucySophia14) May 17, 2025

I would pay money for that. — Margie K (@msmargiek) May 17, 2025

She lost me at “I’m an empath.” — Xcalibur (@Xcaliber1475) May 17, 2025

People who self-describe as "empaths" are some of the nastiest people that exist. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) May 17, 2025

Who describes themselves as an empath, seriously.

I would pay to see that, it would be awesome. — Cherie Siegmann (@cjam_1977) May 17, 2025

Kristi would wipe the floor with her. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 17, 2025

Kristi would put her down like a dog... 🤣 — Possum White (@PossumWhite747) May 17, 2025

Noem wrote in her book how she coldly put her dog down because it was untrainable, dangerous, and worthless as a hunting dog. She took "Cricket" out to the gravel pit and shot her dead.

She’s an empath and wants to fight, you guys. — Batboy Supreme (@Batboy_Supreme) May 17, 2025

She definitely has a lot of anger issues but it has zero to do with Noem. — Euro_Merak (@Euro_Merak) May 17, 2025

Post it live on X as a pay per view and It would pay off our national debt. Please run this up the chain to Trump, Musk and Noem. — Demolition Man (@IvesJohnathan) May 17, 2025

Ever notice how Democrats go straight to violence? It’s what fills the void where substance should be. #Democrats #Violence — Michael Rossi (@Sh4dowM4trix) May 17, 2025

But we were assured by a CNN study that "violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism" and "There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

She's so jealous of the beautiful Kristi Noem, and also very clearly couldn't fight her way out of a wet paper bag. However, LE should take this threat seriously and investigate the woman right away. She is mentally ill and threatening violence against federal officials. — Betsy Ross (@realbetsyross) May 17, 2025

Psycho.

***