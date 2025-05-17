'Empath' Filled With Hate Challenges Sec. Kristi Noem to a Fight: 'Come Get Me'

ROBBING HOOD: Wildly Unpopular Democrats Return to Form by Expressing Desire to Steal...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 17, 2025
TikTok

This editor will never understand TikTok. Before, people used to keep their insane thoughts to themselves, or they vented to their cats. Now they set up an iPhone and record threats and post them publicly. These people have a need to be recognized as the psychopaths they are. Well, maybe psycopath is a strong word, as the woman who posted this video claims she's an "empath" and it's very strange for her to feel hate. But she hates DHS Secretary Kristi Noem even more than she hates President Donald Trump and has challenged her to a fight. Not a debate, a fight.

Crazy eyes.

Who describes themselves as an empath, seriously.

Noem wrote in her book how she coldly put her dog down because it was untrainable, dangerous, and worthless as a hunting dog. She took "Cricket" out to the gravel pit and shot her dead.

But we were assured by a CNN study that "violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism" and "There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

Psycho.

***

