David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried

Brett T. | 3:45 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg sure knows how to win friends and influence people. Hogg has been loudly proclaiming that the DNC is going to primary Democrats who aren't with the program. "If an ineffective person is in that position, we replace them with a generational leader," proclaimed Hogg. Democratic strategist James Carville called Hogg a "a contemptible little twerp."  Even Extreme Hakeem Jeffries announced that he would stand behind "every single Democratic incumbent."

As we reported last week, the DNC gave Hogg an ultimatum: get out of the primary game or lose his post as DNC vice chair.

According to The Hill, Hogg is going full steam ahead with his plans to primary "out-of-touch" Democrats.

Ashleigh Fields reports:

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg said his organization “Leaders We Deserve” will focus on challenging more than a dozen Democratic incumbents in the next election cycle.

He said the group will focus on mobilizing a younger generation of leaders geared towards change amid new policies implemented under the Trump administration. They’ve slated $20 million for the initiative.

Hoggs said the push for change comes due to Democrats’ lack of resistance towards policies that are “eviscerating our economy, eroding the foundations of our democracy and literally disappearing people.”

Hogg essentially wants the whole Democratic Party to look like The Squad. Hogg recently posted this in a thread:

As we said, even Jeffries can't get on board with Hogg's bold vision.

And he's got $20 million to play with through his "Leaders We Deserve" PAC.

What a great pick by the DNC.

