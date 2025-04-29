David Hogg Says a Dozen Democrats Could Be Primaried

Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg sure knows how to win friends and influence people. Hogg has been loudly proclaiming that the DNC is going to primary Democrats who aren't with the program. "If an ineffective person is in that position, we replace them with a generational leader," proclaimed Hogg. Democratic strategist James Carville called Hogg a "a contemptible little twerp." Even Extreme Hakeem Jeffries announced that he would stand behind "every single Democratic incumbent."

Advertisement

As we reported last week, the DNC gave Hogg an ultimatum: get out of the primary game or lose his post as DNC vice chair.

According to The Hill, Hogg is going full steam ahead with his plans to primary "out-of-touch" Democrats.

David Hogg says more than a dozen Democratic incumbents could be primaried https://t.co/ftd6oTiUWN — The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2025

Ashleigh Fields reports:

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg said his organization “Leaders We Deserve” will focus on challenging more than a dozen Democratic incumbents in the next election cycle. He said the group will focus on mobilizing a younger generation of leaders geared towards change amid new policies implemented under the Trump administration. They’ve slated $20 million for the initiative. … Hoggs said the push for change comes due to Democrats’ lack of resistance towards policies that are “eviscerating our economy, eroding the foundations of our democracy and literally disappearing people.”

Hogg essentially wants the whole Democratic Party to look like The Squad. Hogg recently posted this in a thread:

Right now, it couldn't be any more critical to elect bold, visionary leaders that grasp the seriousness of what's at stake and are ready to do whatever it takes right now. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 21, 2025

As we said, even Jeffries can't get on board with Hogg's bold vision.

I love this — realGeorgiePippen (@Pippen897a) April 29, 2025

This beta is a perfect fit for the modern Democratic party. — JiminFloriduh (@JiminFloriduh1) April 29, 2025

And his opinion should be listened to because he stands on the backs of his dead classmates, gaining fame and fortune from their demise. What an opportunistic young man! — Hillary'sRogueServer (@MNSaltShaker) April 29, 2025

Dems sure pick strange leaders. — TM1(SS) (@dickeyman1) April 29, 2025

Good idea, replace the competent part of your party with nutcases. — Doc Jon (@DocJon01) April 29, 2025

I’m really going to love watching this clown show decimate the Democrat party in real time! I hope they go really far left so that conservatives can keep control for the next 16 years! — Charity Z. (@IamCharityZ) April 29, 2025

He's turning out to be a powerful little commie. — Common Ground (@FrenemyCha95831) April 29, 2025

And he's got $20 million to play with through his "Leaders We Deserve" PAC.

What a great pick by the DNC.

***