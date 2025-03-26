Vice President J.D. Vance Gets in Some Time at the Firing Range

Associated Propaganda BODIED for Shameful Article Blaming Trump Admin for Ethiopian AIDS P...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Remember, not too long ago, when the Democrats posted a cringeworthy "Choose Your Fighter" video featuring a bunch of young congresswomen jumping around and "boxing"? Well, now we have a new "Choose Your Fighter" choice for you: Vice President J.D. Vance with an M240B medium machine gun vs. Gov. Tim Walz and his shotgun. Vance visited Quantico Wednesday and put in some time at the range.

Here's another angle:

Yes, we certainly did. Although keep in mind that DNC Vice Chair David Hogg said that Walz was the epitome of "healthy masculinity." Vance firing a weapon is probably considered toxic masculinity.

Quite an upgrade from Kamala Harris.

***

Tags: GUN MARINES J.D. VANCE

