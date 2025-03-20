President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'

There was a deal ready to be signed on the table, but when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited President Donald Trump at the White House, it appeared all he wanted from the meeting was a blank check. Zelensky assured Trump that the end of the war with Russia was "very, very far away."

Zelensky flew immediately to the U.K., where he got the blank check he was looking for.

Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on "Hannity" and said:

"Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say you know, you're a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever." “Fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition, and with whose lives? The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, this can't go on forever." "We can't fund this thing forever. The Ukrainians can't fight forever. So let's bring this thing to a peaceful settlement."

Apparently, Zelensky has decided that it can go on forever, as long as Europe keeps its pocketbook open:

UKRAINE: Zelensky is fighting Trump’s ceasefire efforts, saying Russia must return all territory gained since 2014. He calls that he ‘redline’. This means forever war. pic.twitter.com/uL86WPvlc0 — @amuse (@amuse) March 20, 2025

His redline isn't very realistic, sadly.

Why doesn’t he want this war to end? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 20, 2025

Once Trump gets to a deal we're good with, we're going to just have to cut off Ukraine's weapons and let them take it or get swallowed by Russia. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 20, 2025

Zelensky has to go. We all know that. He will continue to ask for things he knows Russia will never agree with. He doesn’t have to admit defeat as long as countries keep throwing money at him. — Audrey Lamb (@alamb247) March 20, 2025

Perhaps we need to step back and let Russia do what it will.



My patience is running thin. Ukraine has zero impact on our National security despite what the forever warmongers claim to the contrary. — JasonOnBlast (@JasonOnBlast) March 20, 2025

People don’t understand. Ukraine is free to fight for as long as at once. That’s their decision. But the United States has different interests, and I don’t think we’re going to subsidize Ukraine‘s choices. https://t.co/sYpnCoE0ab — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 20, 2025

We are not going to let Ukraine or other European nations drag us into this war. There is no reason for America to lose any more money on this and we certainly are not going to commit troops to it. So if Zelensky wants to fight this forever, let the Europeans pay for it. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) March 20, 2025

This isn't going to end well for him. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) March 20, 2025

He knows he will be ousted from power if there is another election in Ukraine. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 20, 2025

Plus he won't get those celebrity visits from Ben Stiller and Sean Penn or any more Vogue photo shoots.

He is making President Trump's case for withholding ALL US support for his corrupt regime. — DA Stephenson (@TontoStephenson) March 20, 2025

This really will be a forever war as long as Zelensky keeps getting aid from other countries. And because of martial law, Zelensky will be president forever.

