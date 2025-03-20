Judge Says Trump May Face 'Consequences’ for Deporting Gang Members
President Volodymyr Zelensky Fights Trump’s Ceasefire Efforts, Announces 'Redline'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

There was a deal ready to be signed on the table, but when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited President Donald Trump at the White House, it appeared all he wanted from the meeting was a blank check. Zelensky assured Trump that the end of the war with Russia was "very, very far away."

Zelensky flew immediately to the U.K., where he got the blank check he was looking for.

Vice President J.D. Vance appeared on "Hannity" and said:

"Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say you know, you're a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever."

“Fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition, and with whose lives? The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, this can't go on forever."

"We can't fund this thing forever. The Ukrainians can't fight forever. So let's bring this thing to a peaceful settlement."

Apparently, Zelensky has decided that it can go on forever, as long as Europe keeps its pocketbook open:

His redline isn't very realistic, sadly.

Plus he won't get those celebrity visits from Ben Stiller and Sean Penn or any more Vogue photo shoots.

This really will be a forever war as long as Zelensky keeps getting aid from other countries. And because of martial law, Zelensky will be president forever.

***

Tags: RUSSIA UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

