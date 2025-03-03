Here's something that's not really breaking news since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walked away from a rare earth minerals deal that was ready and waiting for his signature. Zelenskyy says that the end of Ukraine's war with Russia was "very, very far away." This comes just as nations like the United Kingdom have stepped up to shame the U.S. and promise billions and billions in support. Good for them.

ZELENSKYY SAYS END OF WAR WITH RUSSIA IS ‘VERY, VERY FAR AWAY’



KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects to keep receiving American support despite… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) March 3, 2025

… despite his recent fraught relations with U.S. President Donald Trump."

As we reported Saturday, after the blow-up at the White House, foreign heads of state all copied and pasted the same message to X: Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. Will will continue to work with you for a just and lasting peace."

We will continue to work with you as you draw out this war a long as possible.

Good luck with that.



It's over for the United States very soon. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 3, 2025

Lol. No, dude. Zelensky is cooked. — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) March 3, 2025

“We can give up land a little bit at a time for a long time before our army collapses. It’s like Afghanistan.” — P.C. Outsider (@PhilOutsider) March 3, 2025

Europe is going to have to fund it then.



Long European defense contractors. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) March 3, 2025

Hey Keir, glad the UK adopted this guy and his debts. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) March 3, 2025

The end of the war is very, very far away if he keeps getting the same level of support. If he gets a lot less, it isn't far away, and it either ends in a peace deal or the other way. He could beat Putin with 5x the amount of support, but at this point, that seems unlikely. — Andrew Slough (@andyjss) March 3, 2025

What he needs is for other nations to send in their troops. Let's see who goes first.

That’s because Zelenskyy doesn’t want it to end — Buckeye B (@BuckeyeeeB) March 3, 2025

A ceasefire would halt active conflict, removing Zelenskyy’s excuse to delay elections. If an election occurs, he’s likely to lose, ending his control over Ukraine. This explains his efforts to prolong the war. — Elementzx.S◎L (@Elementzx2) March 3, 2025

Block his calls. He’s now the problem child for the EU to handle. We have our own country to take care of, our citizens deserve better than the way we’ve been treated for far too long. — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) March 3, 2025

The expecting part is the problem — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) March 3, 2025

Then the destruction of Ukraine is v v near. Trump knows this. They only survive through peace. — Janekin24 💥💥🌞🌞Let’s grow the future WE want! (@janekin24) March 3, 2025

As Trump said, he thought Zelenskyy was coming to the White House in pursuit of peace, not more money to fund his forever war. It's great that he has the support of world leaders who are putting Ukrainian flags in the X handles. How long are they going to invest hundreds of billions into this war?

