While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light...
VIP
Canadian Politician Demands Trump Be Uninvited From G7 Summit
VIP
California Scheming
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in...
The Hill Reports a Majority of Voters Disapprove of Trump's Performance, but Check...
Left Rehashes 'A Day Without Immigrants' and NO ONE Notices Except the Media
NY Businesses Sue Kathy Hochul Over $75 Billion Climate Change Law, Say It...
Here We Go Again! Associated Press Plays the 'Blame the Vehicle' Card in...
Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confed...
Here's a Story Those Claiming DOGE Hasn't Found Fraud Should Be Made to...
Take the Money and Run? Department of Education Staffers Offered $25K to Resign...
VIP
Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW...
Haitian Man Flown to NC Under Biden's Immigration Policy Murdered Three Family Members

Zelenskyy Says End of War With Russia Is ‘Very, Very Far Away’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Here's something that's not really breaking news since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walked away from a rare earth minerals deal that was ready and waiting for his signature. Zelenskyy says that the end of Ukraine's war with Russia was "very, very far away." This comes just as nations like the United Kingdom have stepped up to shame the U.S. and promise billions and billions in support. Good for them.

Advertisement

… despite his recent fraught relations with U.S. President Donald Trump."

As we reported Saturday, after the blow-up at the White House, foreign heads of state all copied and pasted the same message to X: Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. Will will continue to work with you for a just and lasting peace."

We will continue to work with you as you draw out this war a long as possible.

Recommended

You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

What he needs is for other nations to send in their troops. Let's see who goes first.

Advertisement

As Trump said, he thought Zelenskyy was coming to the White House in pursuit of peace, not more money to fund his forever war. It's great that he has the support of world leaders who are putting Ukrainian flags in the X handles. How long are they going to invest hundreds of billions into this war?

***

Tags: RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Brett T.
Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy
Sam J.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light Is Dimming
Brett T.
WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement