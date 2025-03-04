Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and...
VIP
Failing Upwards? DNC Promotes the Dem Leaders Responsible for the Party’s 2024 Election...
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine...
Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...
Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt R...
Prospective Canadian Prime Minister to Build a Nuclear Alliance to Protect Against 'Predat...
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US...
Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Anti-Trump John Pavlovitz Claims That He Is the American Majority
Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy
While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Zelenskyy Says End of War With Russia Is ‘Very, Very Far Away’
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light...

JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed to Zelenskyy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President JD Vance sat down with Sean Hannity of Fox News on Monday to discuss Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the bad advice he’s been receiving and following about Ukraine. Vance says Zelenskyy has been led in the wrong direction by European elites over his country’s war with Russia.

Advertisement

Here’s an excerpt from the interview. (READ)

VANCE: "Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say you know, you're a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever."

“Fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition, and with whose lives? The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, this can't go on forever."

"We can't fund this thing forever. The Ukrainians can't fight forever. So let's bring this thing to a peaceful settlement."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Commenters say all the political players have motivations to keep the war going. Those motivations are clearer now that America has stepped away.

The whole charade has always been about power and profit, not principles. Europe applauds from the sidelines, the defense industry cashes in, and Americans go broke funding a war with no strategy and no endpoint. Meanwhile, Zelensky plays the brave hero while canceling elections and running a glorified money laundering operation.

— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 4, 2025


Recommended

Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Posters say there is a contradiction in how Europeans view the war.

It’s easy to support the war with someone else’s money.

America’s peace offer was rejected. Now it’s in Europe’s court. Commenters see the choice before them.

Advertisement

Europe says it wants peace. But, when given the choice just pushed the button for more war. Any chance for peace will soon be a forgotten memory if Zelenskyy doesn't reverse course and return to the White House.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP EUROPE FUNDING RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
Sean Davis: You Can Draw a Straight Line From Ukraine Today to US Policy in 2014
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You and What Army? Twitter Drags Euro Calling for U.S. Military Assets in Europe to Be 'Confiscated'
Grateful Calvin
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine and Russia
Warren Squire
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and DOGE
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party Warren Squire
Advertisement