JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed to Zelenskyy

Vice President JD Vance sat down with Sean Hannity of Fox News on Monday to discuss Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the bad advice he’s been receiving and following about Ukraine. Vance says Zelenskyy has been led in the wrong direction by European elites over his country’s war with Russia.
Here’s an excerpt from the interview. (READ)
VANCE: "Zelenskyy, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say you know, you're a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever."
“Fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition, and with whose lives? The president is actually taking a much more realistic perspective and saying, this can't go on forever."
"We can't fund this thing forever. The Ukrainians can't fight forever. So let's bring this thing to a peaceful settlement."
Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)
🚨VANCE: "Zelensky, he goes to Europe and a lot of our European friends puff him up. They say you know, you're a freedom fighter. You need to keep fighting forever."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025
“Fighting forever with what? With whose money? With whose ammunition, and with whose lives? The president is… pic.twitter.com/BwGWSFOl3u
Commenters say all the political players have motivations to keep the war going. Those motivations are clearer now that America has stepped away.
The whole charade has always been about power and profit, not principles. Europe applauds from the sidelines, the defense industry cashes in, and Americans go broke funding a war with no strategy and no endpoint. Meanwhile, Zelensky plays the brave hero while canceling elections and running a glorified money laundering operation.
— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 4, 2025
Europe wants American money and power, but not American opinions.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025
Yep. We're just a bag of money and bodies.— minagelina 🌳🪓 (@minagelina1) March 4, 2025
Posters say there is a contradiction in how Europeans view the war.
This is my favorite part, the European countries all say "We love Zelensky!"— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 4, 2025
But their polls all say we don't want to pay for the war lol.
Europeans: Ukraine should receive more support— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) March 3, 2025
Also Europeans: But not from my country pic.twitter.com/xC9oo7uTPl
Now that's a hilarious chart.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 4, 2025
We want war!— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025
(As long as someone else is paying for it)
It’s easy to support the war with someone else’s money.
America’s peace offer was rejected. Now it’s in Europe’s court. Commenters see the choice before them.
It’s a concept inconceivable to the leftists globalists—maybe because it requires ethics and morality. pic.twitter.com/alXqAuXFaE— MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) March 4, 2025
We know which button they’ve been hitting. References to the lives lost rarely pass their lips.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025
Europe says it wants peace. But, when given the choice just pushed the button for more war. Any chance for peace will soon be a forgotten memory if Zelenskyy doesn't reverse course and return to the White House.
