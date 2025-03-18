City Council Members Cry Over Votes to Cooperate With ICE

VIP
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Here's a great catch for Townhall alumnus Julio Rosas. It seems the Fort Myers City Council voted not to approve city police officers to have any agreement with ICE as to detaining illegal immigrants. In other words, the pro-criminal illegal alien sanctuary city types won because of a 3-3 tie … but they still broke out in tears and held each other's hands in support after such a close call.

… in this council."

Fortunately, border czar Tom Homan has declared that ICE will do its job with or without the cooperation of local law enforcement.

WINK reports:

The agreement would grant Fort Myers police officers the authority to question individuals they suspect of being in the U.S. illegally and process them for immigration violations if arrested for a crime.

Officers would also be able to make arrests without a warrant if they believe someone is violating immigration laws and might escape before a warrant can be obtained.

We've been assured that the world would be one large utopia if women ran everything.

This reminds of us that cringe video Selena Gomez posted, sobbing because they were deporting "her people." We didn't know her people were murderers and child rapists. Did she post a video of herself crying when Laken Riley was brutally murdered?

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has assured us that entering the U.S. illegally "isn't a crime."

That's a good question. We wish she weren't in that seat either if it's too tough for her emotionally.

***

