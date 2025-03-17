CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party

You might remember that during the whirlwind of the first weeks of President Donald Trump's second term, the question began to circle: Who is the leader of the Democrat Party? Chuck Schumer? Nancy Pelosi? Extreme Hakeem Jeffries?

Advertisement

Polling hasn't been good for the Democrats lately. As we reported on Sunday, a CNN poll placed the Democrats' favorability rating at a dismal 29 percent, the lowest recorded since 1992.

Some forward-looking polls have already asked Democrat voters who should run in 2028, and remarkably, proven loser Kamala Harris is by far the choice of the Democrats. CNN's poll took a slightly different tack, however, asking voters who was leading the Democrat Party. Edging out Harris by 1 percent was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We've been joking about a Jasmine Crockett-AOC ticket, but stranger things have happened. We might see an AOC-Crockett ticket in 2028.

CNN poll: Who do you think the leader of the Democratic Party is?



AOC: 10%

Kamala Harris: 9%

Bernie Sanders: 8%

Hakeem Jeffries 6%

Barack Obama 4%

Jasmine Crockett 4%

Gavin Newsom 2%

Nancy Pelosi 2%

Elissa Slotkin 2%

Chuck Schumer 2%

Tim Walz 1% — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 16, 2025

Someone should tell Tim Walz that those town hall meetings aren't working.

The fact that Jasmine Crockett is at the same number as Barack Obama is not a good sign — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) Mar 16, 2025

It's a great sign for the Republicans. Crockett has been lobbying hard to get her name out there, and it's working. However, Crockett told CNN's Jake Tapper over the weekend that there might not even be elections in 2028.

Four percent for Crockett is insanely high.

That’s scary and very telling, instead of coming back to the middle where people need them to be, they double down and push more to the left. — Charlie (@NotSureOfNameYT) March 16, 2025

Yep … they're doubling down on being on the wrong side of every issue. Today they're complaining about violent Venezuelan gang members being deported.

Good lord, they are pushing AOC to the front as the leader?



Please keep it up, dems. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) March 16, 2025

It sounds like the democrats are hiring if anyone is looking to become party leader. I’m sure casting calls will be announced shortly. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) March 16, 2025

This is news worth rejoicing over.



If it is true, it means that the Democrat Party really IS over. — Mustang '72-'92⚓️USN (ret.) (@Paul_at_PSG) March 16, 2025

Advertisement

Sen. Christopher Murphy has been posting non-stop and appearing on all the cable news networks, but it doesn't seem to have done much to have elevated his position as a leader in the party.

Wowwwwww.. they really are rudderless. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) March 16, 2025

It's laughable that @AOC leads the pack! Freaking hilarious. — JackHudler (@JackHudler) March 16, 2025

Let's look to AOC to steer the ship into the iceberg.

Poor Gavin, 2% behind Jasmine - that’s gotta suck lol — Sans Funcisco (@stayalive_in25) March 17, 2025

Fake eyelashes trump hair gel.

Omg. They are dead — Gumby (@c567l45) March 16, 2025

It does make you wonder if the Democrats had done the right thing and held a primary. Although, as we stated above, this poll doesn't really reflect the polls asking who should run in 2028 — Harris has that locked up.

***