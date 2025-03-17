DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with...
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ......
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive...
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown...
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Blasts Daily Beast for Salacious Headline
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to...
MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'
The View Derails Hard: Screeching Harpies Unleash Hot Mess Express
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As...
Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'
Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket...
Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of...

CNN Poll Shows That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is Leader of the Democrat Party

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 17, 2025
AP Photo/Alastair Grant

You might remember that during the whirlwind of the first weeks of President Donald Trump's second term, the question began to circle: Who is the leader of the Democrat Party? Chuck Schumer? Nancy Pelosi? Extreme Hakeem Jeffries?

Advertisement

Polling hasn't been good for the Democrats lately. As we reported on Sunday, a CNN poll placed the Democrats' favorability rating at a dismal 29 percent, the lowest recorded since 1992.

Some forward-looking polls have already asked Democrat voters who should run in 2028, and remarkably, proven loser Kamala Harris is by far the choice of the Democrats. CNN's poll took a slightly different tack, however, asking voters who was leading the Democrat Party. Edging out Harris by 1 percent was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We've been joking about a Jasmine Crockett-AOC ticket, but stranger things have happened. We might see an AOC-Crockett ticket in 2028.

Someone should tell Tim Walz that those town hall meetings aren't working.

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
Advertisement

It's a great sign for the Republicans. Crockett has been lobbying hard to get her name out there, and it's working. However, Crockett told CNN's Jake Tapper over the weekend that there might not even be elections in 2028. 

Four percent for Crockett is insanely high.

Yep … they're doubling down on being on the wrong side of every issue. Today they're complaining about violent Venezuelan gang members being deported.

Advertisement

Sen. Christopher Murphy has been posting non-stop and appearing on all the cable news networks, but it doesn't seem to have done much to have elevated his position as a leader in the party.

Let's look to AOC to steer the ship into the iceberg.

Fake eyelashes trump hair gel.

It does make you wonder if the Democrats had done the right thing and held a primary. Although, as we stated above, this poll doesn't really reflect the polls asking who should run in 2028 — Harris has that locked up.

***

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATS POLL ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs
justmindy
WH Needs Just 1 Pic to Respond to DHS Post About Deported Brown U. Prof and Hezbollah Superfan
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Slay, Queen! J.K. Rowling DRAGS Rapper Who Made Vile Remarks About Her Abusive First Marriage
Amy Curtis
ABC’s Jonathan Karl Clutches Pearls Over Terrorists Booted by Dusty Old Law ... Oh, the Horror
justmindy
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DEI-Oh-My! Chief Booted After Turning DEI Funds into His Personal Lei-Over, Complete with Raises and Rubs justmindy
Advertisement