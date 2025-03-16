She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We May Not Have 2028 Elections

Jasmine Crockett went on Jake Tapper's CNN show this morning and absolutely covered herself in glory. It started with her attacking John Fetterman's choice of attire because the good Senator from Pennsylvania had the audacity to vote as he saw fit (and criticized the state of the Democratic Party).

Democrats are also mad at Chuck Schumer for capitulating on the just-passed spending bill, with talks of the party putting up a primary challenger in the next election.

Maybe.

Because, according to Jasmine Crockett, there might not be elections in four years.

WATCH:

Jasmine Crockett says she can’t really comment on if Chuck Schumer should be challenged in a primary —



— because the US may not even have elections in four years.



🤡🌍 pic.twitter.com/fp0Ko6DYLk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 16, 2025

Please keep making her the fact of the party, Democrats!

She's doing great!

Jasmine Crockett believes that America should retain an underclass to pick our crops and clean our toilets. She made racist remarks on national television.



If anyone should be primaried, it is her. Texas has a lot of explaining to do. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 16, 2025

Wonder what her constituents in Texas think.

Democrats should keep doing what they’re doing. It’s clearly working out well for them. pic.twitter.com/HwATvFO80F — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 16, 2025

We're not going to stop them from doing it.

Just like last time Trump was president. 🤪 — Mr. & Mrs. True Americans (@AlliedStatesOA) March 16, 2025

Right. The 2020 election? The 2022 midterms? Never happened.

Do Democrats hear how stupid they sound?

Keep letting her do interviews



She’s basically campaigning for republicans with this idiocy — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) March 16, 2025

The campaign ads write themselves.

It may be hard to believe, but she’s crazier than AOC. 🤡 https://t.co/qDKnyckpSP — A W Jones (@PinstripesNY) March 16, 2025

They keep jockeying for the top spot on the Crazy Democrats list.

Yep, to Jasmine, time for Democrats to stand up and support our country. It’s getting kinda old that you are trying to destroy America! https://t.co/3oDJUjAnpd — Americus (@EarlPayton34305) March 16, 2025

Destroying America (or trying to, anyway) is what they do best.