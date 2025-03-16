VIP
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'

She's on a Roll! After Throwing Shade at Fetterman, Jasmine Crockett Warns We May Not Have 2028 Elections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 16, 2025
ImgFlip

Jasmine Crockett went on Jake Tapper's CNN show this morning and absolutely covered herself in glory. It started with her attacking John Fetterman's choice of attire because the good Senator from Pennsylvania had the audacity to vote as he saw fit (and criticized the state of the Democratic Party).

Democrats are also mad at Chuck Schumer for capitulating on the just-passed spending bill, with talks of the party putting up a primary challenger in the next election.

Maybe.

Because, according to Jasmine Crockett, there might not be elections in four years.

WATCH:

Please keep making her the fact of the party, Democrats!

She's doing great!

Wonder what her constituents in Texas think.

We're not going to stop them from doing it.

Right. The 2020 election? The 2022 midterms? Never happened.

Do Democrats hear how stupid they sound?

The campaign ads write themselves.

They keep jockeying for the top spot on the Crazy Democrats list.

Destroying America (or trying to, anyway) is what they do best.

