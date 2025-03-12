Rep. Lauren Boebert Faces Censure Over Calling Out Rep. Al Green's 'Pimp Cane'

Here we are back at the effort to make something racist that isn't racist. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Al Green was removed by the sergeant at arms from President Donald Trump's recent joint address to Congress. It didn't take long; Green started yelling and waving his cane at the president before he even began his speech.

The House voted to censure Green over his antics, which led House Democrats to break into a rendition of the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome."

Now House Democrats have turned the tables and asked that Rep. Lauren Boebert be censured for referring to Green's prop as a "pimp cane."

House Dems push to censure @laurenboebert over interview about Al Green



That's funny. A "pimp cane" is a bad thing to say when every other word out of a Democrat mouth is

"F this, F Trump, etc"...



What a joke you Democrats are.https://t.co/WCV55gdgOZ — NCGiGi ✝️ (@GinnyGinny_1) March 11, 2025

Fox News reports:

During a March 7 interview with Real America’s Voice News, Boebert said "Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum." "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," Boebert added. The resolution said those words uttered by Boebert "are disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the U.S. House of Representatives." It calls for Boebert to be censured, "forthwith present herself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure," and that Boebert "be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker."

The Democrat calling for the censure is Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania.

Lefty troll Ron Filipkowski took issue with Boebert's retort that whites can be pimps too.

Lauren Boebert says the censure motion against her is unjust after she said that Rep. Al Green carries a “pimp cane”, and argues that it wasn’t a racist comment:



“Are only blacks pimps? Are there no white pimps?” pic.twitter.com/U88nLWj1ix — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Phillip Siddiq (@psiddiqshow) March 12, 2025

😂😂 I mean, she’s got a point. I never thought she meant something racist. — Robert WR (@opngate) March 12, 2025

Al Green DOES look like a pimp. — Political News (@politicalnews) March 12, 2025

Al Green is a racist, and he does carry a pimp cane. — Pywacket13 ᛋᛋ (@bdown1364) March 12, 2025

Where is the lie? That was most definitely a pimp cane — Smokers Haven 🇺🇸 (@605tokenpodcast) March 12, 2025

This is reminiscent of when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was called racist for making a remark about Rep. Jasmine Crockett's fake eyelashes.

This looks like a strong case of projection. Who's racist? Boebert, Green, or both?

