Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...
Dem Strategist on Pointlessness of Trump Helping Musk Promote Teslas Gives ANOTHER Gift...
This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority...
Report: Rahm Emanuel Preps 2028 Run
No, CNN, COVID Didn't 'Radicalize' Parents, the Insane Lockdown-Loving, Vaccine-Mandating...
'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of...
Border Czar Tom Homan Gets Emotional During Fiery Takedown of Kathy Hochul
UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!)...
Trump Cracks Joke About Irish Prime Minister Not Knowing New Citizen Rosie O’Donnell

Rep. Lauren Boebert Faces Censure Over Calling Out Rep. Al Green's 'Pimp Cane'

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 12, 2025
Twitter

Here we are back at the effort to make something racist that isn't racist. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Al Green was removed by the sergeant at arms from President Donald Trump's recent joint address to Congress. It didn't take long; Green started yelling and waving his cane at the president before he even began his speech.

Advertisement

The House voted to censure Green over his antics, which led House Democrats to break into a rendition of the civil rights anthem "We Shall Overcome."

Now House Democrats have turned the tables and asked that Rep. Lauren Boebert be censured for referring to Green's prop as a "pimp cane."

Fox News reports:

During a March 7 interview with Real America’s Voice News, Boebert said "Al Green was given multiple opportunities to stand down, to sit down, to behave, to show decorum." 

"For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent," Boebert added. 

The resolution said those words uttered by Boebert "are disparaging, derogatory, and racist toward another colleague, and are a breach of proper conduct and decorum of the U.S. House of Representatives." 

It calls for Boebert to be censured, "forthwith present herself in the well of the House of Representatives for the pronouncement of censure," and that Boebert "be censured with the public reading of this resolution by the Speaker."

The Democrat calling for the censure is Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania. 

Recommended

Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Lefty troll Ron Filipkowski took issue with Boebert's retort that whites can be pimps too.

This is reminiscent of when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was called racist for making a remark about Rep. Jasmine Crockett's fake eyelashes. 

This looks like a strong case of projection. Who's racist? Boebert, Green, or both?

***

Tags: ADDRESS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP LAUREN BOEBERT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
justmindy
'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of Him Is EPIC
Doug P.
This Is Gonna STING! Once Again, Poll Shows Democrats Are on the Minority Side of a Hot-Button Issue
Amy Curtis
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red Flags Whatsoever (JK!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort Warren Squire
Advertisement