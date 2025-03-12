People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day

When President Joe Biden was in office, he made a special effort to recognize and celebrate the Trans Day of Awareness. He even shot a video and posted it to social media assuring transgender people that he had their backs. But what did Biden do for Detrans Awareness Day? Absolutely nothing. It was completely ignored, just as the media is ignoring it. Instead, ABC News is running stories on Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride being called "Mister," and CBS News is doing a puff piece on Dylan Mulvaney to support the release of his new book.

So where is the attention for those who transitioned and then regretted it? There isn't much, but it can be found on X with the hashtag, #DetransAwarenessDay.

Today is Detrans Awareness Day. It’s time to recognize the harm that is being done and what we must do to stop it. We ask all our members to share images and stories of your advocacy for detransitioners, including your efforts to prevent harm to children caused by zealots who refuse to acknowledge the dangers of gender ideology and “gender-affirming care.” @JanuaryDoNoHarm @donoharm — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) Mar 10, 2025

Are detransitioners' stories not as valid as transitioners?

Happy #DetransAwarenessDay



Left: very beginning of detransition. Depressed, quarantined, alone.



Right: me now, a wife and mom, trying every day to be who God made me to be.



Sometimes it’s really hard to admit you were wrong, but it can set you free in ways you never knew… pic.twitter.com/VYb18DAzom — Daisy (@DaisyIsNotHere) March 12, 2025

Left—Age 22, the start of my detransition



Right—Age 27, found the light



I healed my gender dysphoria through self-acceptance and love.



Hint: *You* are the light 🌅#DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/kMaZrjTGJ4 — Laura Becker🦎 (@LauraBeckerReal) March 12, 2025

Detransitioner Rachel:

“My gender therapist was all about affirmation. She was, ironically, a lesbian and she told me repeatedly that I wasn't a lesbian — I was definitely a man in a woman's body.” #detransawarenessday pic.twitter.com/6MmvtFe0Wo — Genspect (@genspect) March 11, 2025

Suicidal and disassociating when I had my “gender affirming” mastectomy.



She deserved so much better from the doctors, therapists, and community she trusted.



#DetransAwarenessDay honors girls and boys like her.



First, do no harm. pic.twitter.com/5jbD48JZoY — Laura Becker🦎 (@LauraBeckerReal) March 12, 2025

I detransitioned and found my way home.



Healing from gender dysphoria (and everything underneath) is very possible!



If you’re detrans, dysphoric, or struggling with a loved one who is, DM for help from a survivor 💕 #DetransAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/6uwyAMkmnq — Laura Becker🦎 (@LauraBeckerReal) March 12, 2025

Today is #DetransAwarenessDay



Chloe Cole and Layla Jane are two incredible women who speak out about the extremely harmful effects of transgenderism.



Both of these women were convinced by doctors to make life-altering and irreversible decisions about their bodies before they… pic.twitter.com/nrS0KwEF4q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2024

… before they could understand the consequences. Too many people have fallen victim to this ideology. Gender ideology must be eradicated.

I am a detransitioner. I let the internet convince me my gender dysphoria was the result of being trans when it wasn't. I was just a butch growing up surrounded by hyperfeminine people. I did not fit "womanhood" so I must be trans? Nah. 💯#DetransAwarenessDay — Winter Rose XX 🏳️‍🌈 🇻🇦 (@Prismatic85) March 12, 2025

You won’t hear about the stories of these brave souls in the media because their journeys don’t fit the leftist narrative.



If anything, their stories should be the biggest news in the world.



How many children could be saved if they only knew the truth about the gender ideology? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2024

No, you won't hear anything in the media, but let's applaud the people and groups who are respecting these people.

Dr. Patrick Hunter: “I'm embarrassed to be a member of my profession what we are doing to children is one of the greatest ethical scandals in the history of my profession” #DetransAwarenessDay 2025 pic.twitter.com/TB3WlMmf8R — Genspect (@genspect) March 12, 2025

Again, not a peep from the media, just as there was no acknowledgment by Biden. It would be nice if President Trump were to recognize the day.

