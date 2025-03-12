Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joi...
Eco-Terrorists Target Optimus Robot in UK Tesla Showroom, Call Elon Musk a ‘Fascist’...
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
Assume Much? State Rep. Says 'Maybe They Might Want to Call Me a...
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
VIP
Sorry, Dylan, You’re Still a Dude, Darling—And No Amount of Lipstick Changes the...
ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride
Contrary to Public Sentiment, Dem Senator Jeff Merkley Paints Fired Federal Workers As...
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Politico: ‘Republicans Have Hated Universities for Years’
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal...
Wife’s Absurd Kidnapping Whine Falls Flat After Her Hamas-Loving Hubby Gets Busted
What USAID Staffers Have Reportedly Been Instructed to Do Doesn't Raise Any Red...

People Share Their Stories on Detrans Awareness Day

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 12, 2025

When President Joe Biden was in office, he made a special effort to recognize and celebrate the Trans Day of Awareness. He even shot a video and posted it to social media assuring transgender people that he had their backs. But what did Biden do for Detrans Awareness Day? Absolutely nothing. It was completely ignored, just as the media is ignoring it. Instead, ABC News is running stories on Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride being called "Mister," and CBS News is doing a puff piece on Dylan Mulvaney to support the release of his new book.

Advertisement

So where is the attention for those who transitioned and then regretted it? There isn't much, but it can be found on X with the hashtag, #DetransAwarenessDay.

Are detransitioners' stories not as valid as transitioners?

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
Advertisement

… before they could understand the consequences.

Too many people have fallen victim to this ideology. 

Gender ideology must be eradicated.

Advertisement

No, you won't hear anything in the media, but let's applaud the people and groups who are respecting these people.

Again, not a peep from the media, just as there was no acknowledgment by Biden. It would be nice if President Trump were to recognize the day.

***

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief
justmindy
'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to Whiny Rep. McBride
Amy Curtis
Design Disaster: New Democrat Donkey Logo Underwhelms and Gets a ‘D’ for Effort
Warren Squire
Biden’s ICE ‘Arrests’: Just a Paperwork Shuffle—Trump Smells the BS
justmindy
Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s Getting Booted (WATCH)
justmindy
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judicial Overreach Alert ... Judge Snubs Pete Hegseth’s ‘TV Deployment,’ Backs Retired Joint Chief justmindy
Advertisement