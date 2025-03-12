ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride

'We Need Not Participate in Your Delusion': Megyn Kelly Speaks STRAIGHT TRUTH to...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Well, we know where ABC News stands on this issue. Congress' first transgender member, Tim "Sarah" McBride, was first "attacked" by Rep. Nancy Mace, who drafted a House resolution to keep biological men out of the women's bathrooms at the Capitol. In came the threats, with one trans woman posting a video expressing a desire to repeatedly bash Mace's head against the bathroom floor until she was dead. "This is the exact type of man I don’t want in the women’s restroom with me," Mace replied.

Now there's another national scandal surrounding McBride, who was misgendered by Rep. Keith Self as "Mr. McBride."

… REP. KEITH SELF (R): I will now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.

REP. KEATING (D): Can you repeat your introduction please?

SELF: We've set the standard on the floor of the House...

KEATING: What is that standard? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly-elected representative from the USA?! Please?

SELF: I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.

KEATING: Mr. Chairman, have you no DECENCY? I've come to know you, but this is not DECENT. 

SELF: We will continue this hearing-

KEATING: You will not continue it with ME unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the RIGHT WAY.

SELF: This hearing is adjourned.

"Have you no decency?"

This incident has also gone national, with ABC News reporting on the continued "attacks" against McBride.

TRANSGENDER

