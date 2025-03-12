ABC News Says Republicans Continue to Attack Rep. Sarah McBride

Well, we know where ABC News stands on this issue. Congress' first transgender member, Tim "Sarah" McBride, was first "attacked" by Rep. Nancy Mace, who drafted a House resolution to keep biological men out of the women's bathrooms at the Capitol. In came the threats, with one trans woman posting a video expressing a desire to repeatedly bash Mace's head against the bathroom floor until she was dead. "This is the exact type of man I don’t want in the women’s restroom with me," Mace replied.

Now there's another national scandal surrounding McBride, who was misgendered by Rep. Keith Self as "Mr. McBride."

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Sarah McBride - a transgender - was just introduced as "Mr. McBride" and ALL H*LL BROKE LOOSE because he was "misgendered."



The Democratic member literally started POUNDING HIS FIST and YELLING, and the hearing was then ADJOURNED.



REP. KEITH SELF (R): I will… pic.twitter.com/BM2etaaliK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 11, 2025

… REP. KEITH SELF (R): I will now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride. REP. KEATING (D): Can you repeat your introduction please? SELF: We've set the standard on the floor of the House... KEATING: What is that standard? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly-elected representative from the USA?! Please? SELF: I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride. KEATING: Mr. Chairman, have you no DECENCY? I've come to know you, but this is not DECENT. SELF: We will continue this hearing- KEATING: You will not continue it with ME unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the RIGHT WAY. SELF: This hearing is adjourned.

"Have you no decency?"

This incident has also gone national, with ABC News reporting on the continued "attacks" against McBride.

Rep. Sarah McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, continues to face attacks from her Republican colleagues, who have repeatedly misgendered her on the House floor and in committee hearings.



On Tuesday, it happened again. https://t.co/pIYTP51RWb — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2025

ABC News adds, "Before giving her first floor speech on Feb. 8, McBride was misgendered by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill. 'The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride,' Miller said.

It's clear that it's ABC's policy to respect people's pronouns, as they refer to "her" throughout the story.

He’s actually misgendering himself by referring to himself as a “her”



He’s a dude. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2025

Correctly gendered him.



Fixed it. No one should be forced to pretend McBride is a woman.



That said, why not just say, “The representative from Delaware, Representative McBride” to move on from this nonsense and stop giving him the attention he craves. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) March 12, 2025

Good call.

No.



Tim is misgendering himself. — Political Nomad (@Jason_Teal) March 12, 2025

So misgendering is an “attack” — Laser Focused (@taeju31) March 12, 2025

You mean accurately gendering? — Sarcasm Evangelist (@Smariam1984) March 12, 2025

Telling the truth isn’t misgendering. The lie is the misgender. — Cleopatra (@prettytoes) March 12, 2025

Of course, ABC News offshoot "The View" had to make a national scandal of it as well:

REP. SARAH McBRIDE MISGENDERED IN HOUSE HEARING: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after a congressional subcommittee was adjourned abruptly when the chairman refused to properly address Congresswoman McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress. https://x.com/i/status/1899855722600370685 — The View (@The View) Mar 10, 2025

Transgender people always claim they're afraid they'll be killed for being transgender, but the "attacks" in real life consist of calling a trans woman "mister" … and it makes national news. As we pointed out above, ABC News is ready, willing, and able to accommodate McBride's delusions.

