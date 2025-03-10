WaPo Notes That Elon Musk's Politics Have Incited People to Turn Violent

As you probably know, it's bad to own a Tesla now, according to the crowd who wants all of us to drive electric cars. Singer Sharyl Crow recently made as big a deal as possible of her donating her Tesa to NPR, swiftly followed by Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, who painted "ELON SUX" on hers before handing it over to NPR. There have been some sad, small protests that Musk says are orchestrated by five groups funded by ActBlue. Also, a trans woman was arrested with an incendiary device after several arrests for vandalizing a Tesla dealership.

Speaking of incendiary devices, on Sunday evening, fire crews in Seattle battled flames beneath a handful of Cybertrucks parked in a storage lot.

The Washington Post took note of the violence and vandalism and somehow concluded that Musk had incited it with his policies. Parnshu Verma posted:







Did you catch that? Incited by Musk's politics? So he's the one ultimately responsible for this hatred and destruction. And it's not "anger" against Musk that's turning violent, it's activists who are turning violent. They think they're doing something heroic after Musk tried to starve children overseas and interfere with LGBTQ outreach in Serbia by making cuts at USAID.

Why are Democrats so violent? Molotov cocktails? Gunfire? We thought they were for electric cars and against gun ownership.

WaPo' post falls under the "but her skirt was too short" umbrella. How about, "Activists, incited by hate, turn violent and target Tesla lots and dealerships"?

