New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to Hell'

As Twitchy noted, the party of DEI last month decided to elect two white men to be the DNC's new chair and deputy chair. Democrats voted for former Tim Walz advisor Ken Martin to lead their party back to greatness, alongside deputy chair David Hogg. As. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is making herself the face of the Democrat Party in Congress, Martin is making his presence known as the face of the DNC. Martin was asked by an obviously biased reporter what he thought of Elon Musk and the teens he was working with at DOGE, and Martin had a very succinct answer: "Go to hell."

He then went on a quick rant about stealing data for Musk's companies to destroying America to enrich himself. As President Donald Trump said in his address to Congress Tuesday night, Musk didn't need this. He's definitely not in it for the money.

Meidas Touch digital editor Acyn posted this clip, so you know he thought it was straight fire.

Mockler: What would be your message to Elon Musk…



DNC Chair Martin: Go to hell… pic.twitter.com/xr18PZT3UO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

Please, Democrats, keep using the same talking points. Musk and DOGE are faring much better in the polls than the Democrats, who currently sit at 21 percent approval.

Martin reposted the video clip to his own X feed:

I said what I said. https://t.co/TGIY02krlK — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 5, 2025

The American people overwhelmingly voted for Trump, partially because they knew Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency were included in the package. If Martin wants to lead the party that's for government waste, fraud, and corruption, let him.

