Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been Fired

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Democrats have been doing all they can to protest President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. Some have made the courageous decision not to attend at all. Democrat congresswomen will be wearing pink to show their support for women, even though Senate Democrats voted down a bill Monday night that would have kept men out of girls' sports and locker rooms. Dozens posted videos using the exact same footage and script.

(We advise you not to hit Play on this video for your own sanity.)

A very small group of Senate Democrats gathered on the steps of the Capitol holding photographs of women who've been raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. No, sorry, they were holding photographs of federal workers who had recently been fired as a result of rightsizing the bloated federal bureaucracy.

What is that, 13 people?

Maybe it's just us, but we thought holding up photos of people usually meant they'd been kidnapped or murdered, not laid off.

Joe Biden said he created 16 million jobs … finding a new one should be no problem.

Barely a dozen.

Isn't it?

Let's go back in time to see them holding poster-sized photos of Keystone XL pipeline workers who lost their jobs.

***

