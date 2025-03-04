Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been Fired

Democrats have been doing all they can to protest President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. Some have made the courageous decision not to attend at all. Democrat congresswomen will be wearing pink to show their support for women, even though Senate Democrats voted down a bill Monday night that would have kept men out of girls' sports and locker rooms. Dozens posted videos using the exact same footage and script.

(We advise you not to hit Play on this video for your own sanity.)

I hope the Democrat digital staffers who decided it was a great idea to turn their bosses into an NPC bot farm get a raise and a 10 year contract.

pic.twitter.com/DaIdYh6mBG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 4, 2025

A very small group of Senate Democrats gathered on the steps of the Capitol holding photographs of women who've been raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. No, sorry, they were holding photographs of federal workers who had recently been fired as a result of rightsizing the bloated federal bureaucracy.

Senate Democrats highlighting federal workers who have been fired in recent weeks before President Trump's speech tonight pic.twitter.com/oqkF9qMwO4 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 4, 2025

What is that, 13 people?

Maybe it's just us, but we thought holding up photos of people usually meant they'd been kidnapped or murdered, not laid off.

Holding up these photos like they’re victims of violent crime is a choice. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 4, 2025

I don't remember them having one of these for the pipeline workers. Or the coal miners. Or any of us who lost our jobs because of covid measures. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) March 4, 2025

You mean 'leeches who have been taking the lifeblood of the country as well as an undeserved paycheck'? — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) March 4, 2025

Joe Biden said he created 16 million jobs … finding a new one should be no problem.

I love how obviously they spaced themselves out to "fill" the frame. — Mark Poling (@markpoling) March 4, 2025

Were these fired workers ever in the office? — Martin Barretto (@mbarretto2024) March 4, 2025

But won't someone think of the federal workers!!! LMAO. — Hey Y'all (@LadyTexicann) March 4, 2025

We honor our fallen... solemnly! — Something Interesting 🐶🇺🇸 (@gamertaghere098) March 4, 2025

Barely a dozen.

Remember when they held pictures of victims of illegal immigrant crime? Or girls who lost medals/awards/scholarships to men pretending to be women? Or victims of Hurricane Helene? Or coal miners who lost their jobs to Biden's policies? #MeNeither — Brit Mystery Story Hour (@britmystory) March 4, 2025

Whoa, big crowd, YUGE even. — drSteve78 (@drSteve78) March 4, 2025

Oh wow so, like, giving them the Israeli hostage treatment?



This is going to resonate with <1% of the population. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) March 4, 2025

It's weird to hold photos of people still alive and just recently fired — Raj (@rajboshmahal) March 4, 2025

Isn't it?

Why are they holding up photos?



Are these people dead or something? — Captain Cringe (@TravisG239) March 4, 2025

I was in favor of getting rid of a lot of gov employees, but I was also sympathetic for the people being let go. The more I see of this shit the more I do not give a fuck about these people. — TheDoctorStrangelove (@StrangeloveThe) March 4, 2025

Let's go back in time to see them holding poster-sized photos of Keystone XL pipeline workers who lost their jobs.

***