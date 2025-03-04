TIME: Democrat Congresswomen to Wear Pink, a Color of Power and Protest, to Trump's Speech

As Twitchy reported earlier, dozens of Democrats were busted for posting videos of themselves before President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress while all reading from the exact same script, word-for-word. Their individual speechwriters must have been funded by USAID or something.

We asked at the time if they'd also be coordinating their clothing (again). Democrat women usually wear white in protest, but TIME Magazine has an exclusive report that the Democrat congresswoman will be wearing pink in protest of Trump's message.

EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Democratic congresswomen plan to wear pink to Trump’s joint address to Congress, TIME has learned https://t.co/6LGyIMQlg1 — TIME (@TIME) March 4, 2025

Wearing pink for women's rights? That sounds like gender stereotyping.

TIME reports:

Dozens of Democratic congresswomen are planning to wear pink to President Donald Trump’s Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday night as part of a coordinated protest against the President’s policies. New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, confirmed exclusively to TIME on Monday that the pink attire is meant to “signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families.” “Pink is a color of power and protest,” she says in an interview. “It’s time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear.”

It's time to rev up the opposition by coordinating our outfits. That'll make a difference.

As opposed to wearing white to last year's State of the Union address in support of late-term abortion, "this year, the group is opting for a new strategy, choosing pink to reflect a shift in tone as they address what they see as a critical moment in American politics," TIME reports.

Sen. Mike Lee with the reality check:

When you see Democrats wearing pink for the TV cameras tonight, remember that 45 of them voted for men to invade women’s sports just yesterday.



It’s all an act. https://t.co/eXA2nCWQDt — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 4, 2025

Senate Democrats voted on party lines Monday night not to advance a bill that would ban men from playing on girls' teams at federally funded educational institutions.That sounds like it would have a negative impact on women.

They all voted to let men beat up women. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 4, 2025

All Republican males should wear sports jerseys in support of girls' sports. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 4, 2025

Hypocrites one and all. I hope that @POTUS calls them out for exactly this hypocrisy tonight. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) March 4, 2025

The irony of Dems, who vote against protecting female athletes, wearing pink... — Ohms13 (@ohms133) March 4, 2025

Nothing says "serious leadership" like a dress code stunt. — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) March 4, 2025

Pink? To support men in women's sports? No wonder this party has a 21% approval rating. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) March 4, 2025

Would love to know who had the great idea. Honestly they just make mockery too easy. — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) March 4, 2025

Seriously, though … doesn't wearing pink to represent girls support the idea of a gender binary? Pink for girls and blue for boys? They should be wearing trans flags.

***