HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been...
Another Trump WIN! Hong Kong Company Agrees to Sell Its Panama Canal Ports...
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Just Gave Anti-Women Democrats a Warning That It Is ON Tonight...
Unsung Hero: James Harrison, Whose Blood Donations Saved TWO MILLION Babies, Dies Aged...
Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Child...
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's...
Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department...
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport...
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want...

TIME: Democrat Congresswomen to Wear Pink, a Color of Power and Protest, to Trump's Speech

Brett T.  |  4:20 PM on March 04, 2025
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported earlier, dozens of Democrats were busted for posting videos of themselves before President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress while all reading from the exact same script, word-for-word. Their individual speechwriters must have been funded by USAID or something.

Advertisement

We asked at the time if they'd also be coordinating their clothing (again). Democrat women usually wear white in protest, but TIME Magazine has an exclusive report that the Democrat congresswoman will be wearing pink in protest of Trump's message.

Wearing pink for women's rights? That sounds like gender stereotyping.

TIME reports:

Dozens of Democratic congresswomen are planning to wear pink to President Donald Trump’s Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday night as part of a coordinated protest against the President’s policies.

New Mexico Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, confirmed exclusively to TIME on Monday that the pink attire is meant to “signal our protest of Trump's policies which are negatively impacting women and families.”

“Pink is a color of power and protest,” she says in an interview. “It’s time to rev up the opposition and come at Trump loud and clear.”

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's time to rev up the opposition by coordinating our outfits. That'll make a difference.

As opposed to wearing white to last year's State of the Union address in support of late-term abortion, "this year, the group is opting for a new strategy, choosing pink to reflect a shift in tone as they address what they see as a critical moment in American politics," TIME reports.

Sen. Mike Lee with the reality check:

Senate Democrats voted on party lines Monday night not to advance a bill that would ban men from playing on girls' teams at federally funded educational institutions.That sounds like it would have a negative impact on women.

Advertisement

Seriously, though … doesn't wearing pink to represent girls support the idea of a gender binary? Pink for girls and blue for boys? They should be wearing trans flags.

***

Tags: ADDRESS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP MIKE LEE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Brett T.
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to Protect Canada from Trump
Amy Curtis
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)
Sam J.
OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)
Sam J.
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been Fired
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem Sam J.
Advertisement